Top 10 Stories 2018 #3: County will make sweeping change to its form of government in 2021

Voters approve study committee's recommendation to replace 3-member commission with five member council and appointed manager

Culminating a two-year long process that started in November 2016, local voters approved a change in the form of Tooele County’s government during the 2018 general election.

By a 52.7 percent margin, voters casted a yes vote to the ballot question, “Shall Tooele County adopt the alternate form of government known as the council-manager form of government that has been recommended by the study committee?” The new government will be lead by a five-member council elected by districts and an appointed county manager effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Also known as Prop. 6, the change in Tooele County’s form of government started with the 2016 general election.

That’s when voters approved the formation of a committee to study Tooele County’s current government and other authorized forms of county government in Utah. Those other authorized options included expanding the county commission to five or seven members, an elected county council with an elected county mayor, or an elected county council with an appointed county manager.

“The citizens have taken their county back,” said Richard Mitchell, chairman of the County Government Study Committee at a gathering of Prop 6 supporters on election night as the group watched online reports of election results. “I’m ecstatic. There was so much hard work that went into the study.”

The study committee presented its final report to the Tooele County Clerk in February 2018.

During the course of the year-long study, the committee said it became evident that the public wanted a larger and more representative legislative body with a more clear separation of executive and legislative duties.

Maria Sweeten, study committee member, said she was “elated” and appreciative of the voters that understood the committee’s message.

“The change we proposed was what we heard the people say they wanted at our community meetings,” Sweeten said. “People said they wanted more representation, better decision making, and more accountability.”

The study committee, which started out with 11 members but finished with nine as some members resigned, met nearly every Thursday evening from Feb. 2017 – Feb. 2018.

Outside of the regular meetings committee members interviewed officials from Tooele and other counties, attended public input meetings in Tooele County communities, did other research, and wrote reports.

After selecting the five-member council/manager form of government shortly before the end of 2017, the committee turned to completing the details of implementing its recommendation, including developing a transition plan.

The cost of the whole package, council and manager, would run around $300,000 per year. Taxpayers in Tooele County currently pay $360,000 a year for the top layer of county government, according to Mitchell.

In order for the study committee’s recommendation to be placed on the ballot, either the County Commission needed to approve its placement, or the public, through a petition, could do so.

The County Commission made it clear during the study process that it had no intention of voting to place the study committee’s recommendation on a ballot.

However, at the time the study committee finished its report, the state Legislature was considering legislation that would alter the process of changing a county’s form of government.

Among the changes, the proposed legislation eliminated the need for a second petition or approval of the county commission to place a study committee’s report on a ballot.

Daniel Pacheco, a member of the Tooele County Form of Government Study Committee, and Jeff McNeill, one of the sponsors of the petition to create the study committee, testified at a Senate committee hearing in favor of the legislation.

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne testified on behalf of the Utah State Association of County Commissioners against the legislation.

Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, who represents part of Tooele County, submitted amendments to the proposed legislation from the Senate floor. Thatcher’s amendments allowed for the recommendation of a county government study committee that was already under way at the time the new legislation becomes effective, to be placed directly on a ballot without a second petition, if voters approved the initiation of the study with at least a 60-percent vote.

The legislation passed the Senate with a 26-0 vote. It cleared the House with a 71-2 vote.

The legislation allowed the recommendation of the Tooele County Form of Government Study Committee to be advanced to a ballot because the initial vote to create the study committee passed with a 65-percent vote.

In the November 2018 general election 11,284 votes were cast for Prop. 6 and 10,120 votes were cast against it.

With Prop. 6 approved by voters, the County Commission will will need to divide the county into five districts of reasonably equal population. And it needs to be done in time for candidates to file and run for election to the council in the November 2020 election.

Starting Jan. 1, 2021, the county council will be the county’s legislative body. In the November 2020 election, three county council districts will vote and select a council member for their district.

County Commissioners Tom Tripp and Kendall Thomas, who will be sworn in as county commissioners next month, will become county council members representing the other two districts as of Jan. 1, 2021. In November 2022, the two districts represented by Tripp and Thomas will hold an election for county council members.

The study committee recommended that in January 2020, the County Commission should appoint a county manager selection screening committee consisting of volunteer citizens.

The committee would publish the job, accept applications, and prescreen and rank applicants. The ranked applications would be presented to the county council after members take their place in 2021.

The new county council would conduct interviews, negotiate an agreement with its selection and approve an appointment by April 2021, according to the study committee’s recommendation.

Along with deciding if and how the county’s form of government should be changed, the study committee’s legal duties also included identifying any additional recommendations to improve the efficiency and economy of the administration of local government within the county.

Among the study committee’s recommendations for improvements was a revision of the county’s budget process.

The committee suggested that the budget advisory committee’s membership be revised to consist of two citizens and a representative of all county departments.

The committee would meet with the county manager to develop and present the budget. All committee meetings would be open to the public, according to the committee’s recommendation.

The study committee also recommended that a portion of savings created by adopting the new form of government should be invested in communication technology.

To help with accessibility and transparency, smartphones should be issued to council members and the county manager that are capable of receiving phone calls, text, voice messages, and county email. Phone numbers and core hours and days of availability should be published on the county’s website, according to the committee’s recommendation.

In order to provide a paper trail of decisions to provide transparency and to be used by future employees inheriting a job, the study committee recommended the development of written interdepartmental agreements.

After completing interviews with department heads and employees, the study committee determined that written agreements should replace the current system of informal verbal arrangements.

“The study committee is ready to help the commissioners with the transition process,” Mitchell said.