Top 10 Stories 2018 #4: Fire burns 171 acres and closes Middle Canyon for several days

The evening of July 26, a red ring of flames was visible high over Tooele City in the area of Middle Canyon.

North Tooele Fire District crews first responded to the fire that evening, when the fire was only about 2 to 3 acres. The fire was reported by a UTV rider coming down Middle Canyon Road around 9 p.m. The evening winds quickly moved the blaze up from the canyon and over the saddle, with the flames visible in Tooele City below.

In the ensuing hours, the fire had burned 88 acres and threatened a pair of structures and forced evacuations on Grimm Hill Road and Cassity Drive.

The blaze continued to grow, quickly reaching a maximum size of 171 acres within a day of ignition.

While there were dozens of fires in Tooele County in 2018, the Middle Canyon Fire was notable for its proximity to structures and the scale of the response to the blaze. At its peak, there were 101 personnel assigned to the fire, including six fire engines, two hand crews, a hotshot crew and a helicopter.

Air support units, including three airplanes and two helicopters, were dispatched to the fire, dumping water and retardant on the blaze to aid containment. Local residents watched the helicopters refill their buckets at Settlement Canyon Reservoir and portable reservoirs set up near the fire.

Middle Canyon Road was closed until Aug. 3, when the fire was was deemed fully contained and out.

Fire crews from North Tooele Fire District, Tooele Army Depot Fire Department, Tooele City Fire Department, federal Bureau of Land Management, and state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, assisted on the Middle Canyon Fire, according to former North Tooele Fire District spokesman Ryan Willden.

The Middle Canyon Fire was deemed human-caused and anyone with information on the cause of the fire should contact the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-882-5600.

On July 27, a lightning-caused fire was sparked in the Cedar Mountains which burned more than 14,000 acres. The wildfire, which began as four separate starts, was left unattended for 36 hours due to its remote location and did not threaten any major roads or structures, though smoke was visible in Skull Valley or driving along Interstate 80 in the area.