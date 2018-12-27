Top 10 Stories 2018 #5: County health, local doctors tackle opioid crisis head on

The opioid crisis in Tooele County makes the Top 10 news stories for the second straight year. It ranked fourth on the list for 2017 and fifth this year.

Researchers who focused on opioid abuse in Tooele County said that Utah ranks fourth in the nation in the percentage of opioid overdose deaths, and Tooele County ranks third in the state in percentage of overdose deaths.

Opioid and heroin abuse information was presented on two occasions during meetings at the Tooele County Health Department by Westminster college student Mikayla Holt, Dr. John Contreras, director of the Master of Public Health program at Westminster, and health educator Hillary Bryan

They spent 200 hours interviewing active users, former users and family members of users in the study.

It was discovered that being sent to jail was the most effective intervention in Tooele County for people seeking to stop their own opioid or heroin addiction. Research showed that because there are no drug treatment detox facilities in the county, being confined in jail was the only recourse for users.

“We learned that people needed to stay in jail for at least three months for intervention,” Holt said.

Tooele County Health Department hosted several public events during the year to shine a light on the crisis.

On April 5, Craig PoVey, prevention administrator for the State of Utah, Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, spoke to about 100 people at a town hall meeting at Clarke N. Johnsen Junior High School.

He said that things were changing in Utah, and cited a statistic that 78 percent of Utahns are now talking to their doctors about alternatives to opioids for managing their pain.

PoVey said Tooele County has done a “very nice job” in prevention efforts within schools and the community with programs like “Communities that Care.”

Research had shown that opioid addiction can be avoided long before it becomes an issue in the first place as people work together, PoVey said.

“Physicians, religious people, the business community, families, schools and more. When these entities work together, you are going to see amazing results,” he said.

“If you can get a teenager through those teen years until the age of 25, statistics show that they will have very little chance of substance abuse issues,” PoVey said. “On the other hand, if kids start to abuse drugs by the age of 12, there is a 50-50 chance they are going to have problems later on.”

On Sept. 4, Tooele County launched its Speak Out, Opt Out and Throw Out Opioids campaign at Mountain West Medical Center.

“Opioid medications can be used safely, but they must be used carefully and exactly to what they are prescribed for,” said Dr. James Antinori of Mountain West Medical Center. “People need to speak to their doctors about it. There are non-opioid medications that can be used. In the emergency department, we do want to treat a patient’s pain, but we want to do it carefully so as not to create a problem that is bigger than the one we are trying to treat.”

The gathering included comments from Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn, Dr. Greg Gardner, Corporal Shawn Sagers of the Tooele City Police Department, and Hillary Bryan.

“We are serious about working together to address this issue, so we can save lives,” Antinori said.

Also attending the news conference were Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall, Stockton Mayor Thomas Karjola, Grantsville City Police Chief Jacob Enslen, and Sen. Daniel Thatcher.

The battle to fight the opioid epidemic in Utah will continue in 2019 with a “Living Well with Chronic Pain” class in Tooele scheduled to start in February at the USU Extension — Tooele County Office inside the Tooele County Health Department at 151 N. Main, Tooele.

For information about the classes, contact Maren Wright Voss at 435-277-2400 and at maren.voss@usu.edu.