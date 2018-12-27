Top 10 Stories 2018 #8: First all vote by mail election brings out record voter turnout

Key local, state ballot issues may have helped boost interest ♦

While veteran election watchers are unsure of the cause, voter turnout for Tooele County’s first all vote by mail election in 2018 set a record for a non-presidential election.

Voter turnout in the Nov. 6 election in Tooele County reached 72 percent with 22,380 out of 31,297 voters returning a ballot, according to results compiled by Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette.

That’s most likely the largest turnout for a non-presidential election in the modern history of Tooele County, according to Gillette.

For example, voter turnout for the 2014 general election in Tooele County was 45.8 percent, according to Gillette’s records.

For most counties in Utah, including Tooele County, 2018 was the first general election conducted with all vote by mail ballots, according to Gillette.

However, Gillette isn’t sure vote by mail should get all the credit for the large voter turnout.

“We also had a lot of ballot issues this year, like medical marijuana and the change of Tooele County’s form of government, that drew a lot of interest,” she said.

While four poll locations were open throughout the county on election day, the majority of voters chose to vote by mail.

Out of the 22,380 ballots cast in the 2018 election, 17,586 of those were returned to the clerk’s office prior to election day. That left 4,794 of the ballots that were either cast or turned in on election day, or postmarked before Election Day but received by mail after the election.

But even that small amount of voters on Election Day caused lines at polling places to move slowly.

One of the problems causing slow lines was another first for this election — election day voter registration.

Potential voters who were not registered were allowed to show identification and fill out a provisional ballot and vote under a new state law, according to Gillette.

With approximately 30,000 voters registered before election day in Tooele County, around 1,000 voters registered at the polls in the county on election day.

Another factor slowing down lines at the polls was a shortage of ballots.

“With the first vote by mail election and the first election day registration, it was hard to estimate how many ballots to have available at each location,” Gillette said. “Some places had to wait for more ballots to be delivered.”

Another problem with the new vote by mail system was noticed before election day.

Some people reported that they had received more than one ballot in the mail.

“If people called and said they didn’t receive a ballot we just mailed them another one,” Gillette said. “I would rather have people getting two ballots than none and the system has built in measures that prevent us from counting more than one ballot from a person along with protections to prevent attempts at voter fraud.”

Ballots are mailed to the address on voting records.

Some voters have moved and not updated their voting record so ballots may have been sent to an old address. Sometimes the original mailed ballot may be delayed in delivery. Either way if the first ballot finally makes its way to the voter after a second ballot has been mailed some voters may receive more than one ballot, according to Gillette.

The return envelope for each ballot contains a barcode that is associated with the addressed voter’s unique voter identification number.

When ballots are received at the clerk’s office, the barcode is scanned, and any ballots with a barcode that has already been scanned are kicked out. Only the first ballot received is counted, according to Gillette.

The clerk’s office can then contact the voter and resolve any issues, Gillette said.

Also, to prevent voter fraud by someone other than the intended voter returning a ballot, envelopes are opened after the signature on the envelope is either manually or electronically compared to up to five different signatures from voters that the clerk’s office may have on file.

If the signature can’t be matched, the envelope is pulled and the voter is contacted by either mail, email, or phone for verification before the ballot is counted.

The same signature verification process keeps dead people from voting too, according to Gillette.

Voting by mail may also change the traditional timing of announcing election results, according to Gillette.

“The process just takes longer,” Gillette said.

With electronic voting machines, election workers just needed to pull out the memory card and they were downloaded and counted.

Counting mail-in ballots is more labor intensive, according to Gillette.

Each ballot envelope has to be scanned to record that it was received, the signature of the voter has to be verified, and then the envelope opened and the ballot removed, flattened, and checked to make sure it is machine readable.

Envelopes and ballots, once separated are kept together so the number of ballots counted can be checked against the number of envelopes opened.

Ballots are then ran through the scanner in batches. Ballots that can’t be read by the scanner are adjudicated by an election worker to see if the voter’s intent is evident.

While voting by mail was new to Tooele City and Grantsville voters, Stansbury Park voted by mail in the 2016 election. Outlying areas such as Wendover, Stockton, Rush Valley, Vernon and Dugway have been voting by mail for years, according to Gillette.

“Historically the vote by mail have always had a higher voter turnout,” she said. “And that’s one reason why we went to vote-by-mail — more people vote.”