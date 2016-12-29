Top 10 Stories of 2016 #1: July 19 fire devastates neighborhood

The night of July 19, a fast moving grass fire raced through the field south of Van Dyke Way in Tooele City.

Firefighters from throughout the county responded to the blaze and battled it through the night. When the sun rose the next morning, a haunting sight greeted residents.

Charred wood and metal were all that remained of several homes on the streets surrounding the field. Others showed signs of extensive smoke and fire damage.

All told, the Tooele City fire destroyed 11 homes and damaged 17 more, with the total damage estimates and initial recovery costs totaling more than $1.3 million. The homes destroyed by the fire were valued at $709,974 and partial loss damage accounted for $167,645 in lost value.

The intermediate damage assessment didn’t include costs to repair public utilities, gas, electric and cable, according to Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele County Emergency Management director.

The night of the fire, residents were forced to flee before racing flames with little more than the clothes they were wearing. Albert Arellano said he fled his home with only the clothes on his back, his phone and his dog.

“The wind was coming from the south,” he said. “It was blowing straight at us, so we had no time to grab anything.”

Witnesses said the flames of the blaze reached 20 to 30 feet above the ground and spread quickly between houses before fire crews were able to establish a defensible position on the north side of Van Dyke Way.

A computer model of the fire and weather conditions showed the blaze could have been moving as quickly as 2,349 feet per minute. The fire raced across the 1,248-foot long field in under a minute, according to Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton.

Despite the dangerous conditions, which included strong winds, there were no significant injuries from the fire. Two firefighters suffered smoke inhalation but were treated and returned to fighting the blaze.

Tooele City Fire 1st Assistant Chief Rick Harrison said the fire was something unlike he had seen in his firefighting career.

“It was probably the chance of a lifetime for a firefighter to get to experience a fire that large and intense,” he said. “Some people spend a whole career and don’t see fires that size.”

Nine agencies and between 80 and 100 firefighters helped to battle the blaze, according to Whitehouse.

The following day, Tooele City police and state fire marshal’s investigators said they were investigating the fire as arson.

A temporary Red Cross shelter was established at West Elementary but none of the more than 40 displaced residents had to spend the night there. The shelter was closed the next day but the organization provided short-term assistance to those displaced by the fire.

While fire victims tried to get back on their feet, Tooele County residents and others across the state opened their wallets and checkbooks, donating more than $142,000 to aid in the recovery efforts. A committee distributed the funds, with $10,000 for homes that were a total loss, $5,000 for partial loss and $1,500 for damage, according to Tooele City Finance Director Glenn Caldwell.

For rental properties, owners received 60 percent of their property’s allocation while renters received 40 percent.

Volunteer organizations, including Team Rubicon and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, also donated hours of labor cleaning up the debris left by the numerous destroyed structures and vehicles.

A total of 240 tons of debris were removed from the neighborhoods damaged by the July 19 fire. The Tooele County Landfill arranged for free disposal and up to 40 acres were cleared to make room for the debris, which was watered down and allowed to cool before further disposal.