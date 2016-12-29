Top 10 Stories of 2016 #7: Police make arrest in 2011 murder of Evelynne Derricott

For nearly five years, the Tooele City Police Department worked behind the scenes to solve the murder of Evelynne Derricott.

The 69-year-old Tooele resident was found brutally killed inside her home on Havasu Street on Oct. 7, 2011. Tooele City Police Chief Ron Kirby described Derricott as a mother and grandmother with a small, close circle of friends.

Tooele City police arrested Rogelio Diaz, Jr. in connection with the murder the morning of May 6 after he was connected to the crime scene through physical evidence and DNA. Diaz, 24, lives in West Valley City but had family living in Tooele at the time of Derricott’s murder.

A widow, Derricott lived alone and her body was discovered by a friend who became worried when she did not answer the phone or come to the door.

An autopsy report found 14 impact wounds on Derricott’s body, according to a probable cause statement. Police also found a hammer with red and brown staining, which was later determined to be Derricott’s blood.

Police also noticed Derricott’s car was missing from her home and the vehicle, along with her cell phone, was found the next day in a Kearns neighborhood.

Both the hammer and the steering wheel of Derricott’s car had DNA from the victim and an unknown male, the statement said. The Utah Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory was able to create a DNA profile of the suspect, according to Kirby.

In late 2015, Tooele City police began to work with the state crime laboratory on familial DNA testing, a technique that matches samples of DNA evidence to male relatives in the state’s DNA identification system. Once a family match is identified by the state crime lab, the police department narrows the list of suspects through traditional investigative means.

After the familial DNA testing showed the murder suspect was a member of Diaz’s family, investigators began to narrow the list of suspects to determine who could have been in Tooele during the murder.

“We found those connections and put him at the right place, at the right time,” Kirby said.

When police settled on Diaz, they collected an energy drink can and work gloves discarded by him at a construction work site, the probable cause statement said.

The DNA evidence found on the energy drink can matched the DNA profile found on the hammer and steering wheel, according to the statement. Kirby said police believe Derricott encountered Diaz while he was burglarizing her home and he killed her in the ensuing confrontation.

“This will bring a lot of closure to the Derricott family,” Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead said. “This was a great use of technology, but in addition to the technology that we have, we just had great police work that was done and dedicated officers that spent years tracking this down.”

Following his arrest, Diaz was charged in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony murder, first-degree felony aggravated burglary and second-degree felony theft before Judge Robert Adkins. Diaz pleaded not guilty to all three charges on Nov. 15.

The murder case will now proceed to trial in 2017, with Diaz scheduled to next appear in court for a pretrial conference on April 25. The four-day jury trial is slated to begin on May 31.