Top 10 Stories of 2016 #8: Stockton man faces charges for trying to blow up building

A story that surprised many local citizens in 2016 was the June arrest of a Stockton man by the FBI in connection to a failed bombing attempt of a federally-owned building.

William Keebler, 57, was arrested on June 22 in Nephi after the federal agency claimed he attempted to blow up a Bureau of Land Management facility in Arizona with explosives.

Keebler is charged with one count of attempted damage to federal property by means of fire or explosives and one count of carrying a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. The federal charges each carry a minimum sentence of five years in prison if convicted.

According to a probable cause statement by the FBI, Keebler is the commander of the Patriots Defense Force, a citizen militia group based out of Stockton. For several months, the FBI used undercover agents to infiltrate Keebler’s militia and those agents had contact with Keebler both face-to-face and by cell phone.

The statement said the FBI agents participated in training exercises organized by Keebler, which involved shooting at targets and receiving instructions from him on firearms, and military and survival tactics.

Keebler was preparing his militia to participate in anti-government activities, similar to the 2014 armed standoff in Bunkerville, Nevada between the BLM and cattle rancher Cliven Bundy over unpaid grazing fees, according to the FBI. Keebler participated in the standoff at Bunkerville and claimed on Facebook he spent 13 days at the Bundy Ranch.

On Feb. 21, Keebler met with Patriots Defense Force members to discuss gathering intelligence on potential targets, according to the statement. The group drove by the BLM office near the Gateway Mall in Salt Lake City to assess it as a potential site, but Keebler said the office would be a poor target due to the high commercial and homeless activity in the area.

Keebler’s rhetoric escalated about a month later in a March 19 training exercise with the militia when he discussed the government’s harassment of people and that repercussions would start, the FBI said. After determining the group would target BLM facilities in the “middle of nowhere,” Keebler said the militia would sneak in to damage vehicles or buildings.

To carry out this plan, Keebler requested one of the undercover FBI agents to create an explosive device capable of disabling a BLM vehicle or building, though he was clear he didn’t want to hurt people. The probable cause statement said Keebler wanted the militia prepared to escalate the group’s activities to possibly harm people if necessary.

On April 8, the undercover FBI agent tasked to create explosives for the militia showed Keebler a video of a 6-inch pipe bomb blowing up abandoned office furniture in the mountains of southern Utah. Keebler asked the agent if he could create more explosive devices and outlined his target — a BLM building at Mount Trumbull in Arizona.

Mount Trumbull is a 7,880-acre wilderness area located just north of the Grand Canyon in Mohave County. The BLM describes the wilderness as a mesa covered in conifers and home to mule deer, wild turkey and Kaibab squirrels.

Keebler was familiar with the target facility from a reconnaissance trip there in October 2015, accompanied by an undercover FBI employee and Lavoy Finicum, a rancher from Arizona. Finicum was killed by law enforcement officers during the Burns, Oregon standoff at a national wildlife refuge organized by the Bundy family in January.

During a May 14 training session with the militia, Keebler announced the target would be the Mount Trumbull facility. He told the undercover FBI agent tasked with making the explosives that he wanted two bombs, each of them twice the size of the 6-inch pipe bombs from the video in April, the statement said.

Keebler wanted one of the bombs to be capable of a remote detonation, which would be placed by the cabins at the BLM facility. The second bomb was to be outfitted with a timed fuse and used against law enforcement officers if militia members were stopped on their way to or from Mount Trumbull.

The militia determined the group would drive down to Arizona on June 20 and detonate the device late that night or early on the morning of June 21. According to the statement, Keebler said they should drive straight back to Salt Lake City to put as much distance between themselves and the damage caused to the facility.

The date of the bombing was selected because another militia group in Washington was conducting a gathering that could be used as a potential alibi for the Patriots Defense Force’s whereabouts.

Keebler left on June 20 from Stockton to carry out the planned attack together with militia members and the undercover FBI agents. The group conducted reconnaissance of the facility after arriving later that day.

The next day, an inert explosive device was placed against the door of one of the BLM cabins at the Mount Trumbull facility and Keebler was handed the remote detonation device. Keebler pressed the button several times with the intention of detonating the inert explosives. Afterward, the militia returned to Utah.

The following morning, the FBI arrested Keebler. On July 7 he pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court. In August a potential trial date was pushed out by several months because of a “mountain of evidence” against Keebler.

That evidence includes hundreds of hours of video surveillance footage from undercover FBI agents that infiltrated Keebler’s organization.

Keebler’s defense attorney said it could take up to a year to review all of the footage. While the evidence is being reviewed, Magistrate Judge Paul Warner said Keebler “will languish in detention … The trial will be delayed interminably.”

Editor David Bern compiled this report.