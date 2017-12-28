Top 10 Stories of 2017 #1: Commuter delays affected residents in big ways in 2017

Thousands of Tooele County residents commute to jobs along the Wasatch Front every day and congested, disrupted and delayed traffic are playing havoc on the time it takes to get to work or back home.

In 2017, the first major disruption of the year happened within the first 30 days, causing delays of several hours and traffic backed up deep into Salt Lake County.

On Jan. 29, Utah Department of Transportation began a project to repair potholes on the Exit 99 overpass bridge for Interstate 80. When crews began work on the pothole, located near the shoulder of the westbound exit lane, the repair was thought to only be a 2-foot by 2-foot area.

Once crews began to work, the damage was more extensive than anticipated, which prompted a 6-foot by 8-foot patch job, UDOT Spokesman John Gleason said. The expanded work left the inside westbound lane on the Exit 99 bridge closed overnight while the concrete cured in cold temperatures.

When work began on Jan. 30, it was slated to be completed before the evening rush hour on westbound I-80, Gleason said. Instead, the lane closure stretched into the following day, causing massive delays.

Just by narrowing Exit 99 to a single westbound lane, traffic backed up for more than 7 miles at times during the evening commute, with delays due to traffic extending into the late evening, according to Gleason.

UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras posted an apology video in the aftermath of the incident, which caused delays up to 3 hours in length. While he applauded the work of UDOT crews to make the bridge safe for motorists, he acknowledged the department could have done better letting motorists know about the impact on their travel.

“We screwed up,” Braceras said. “We could have done better in keeping you informed of what was going on.”

With I-80 as the only thoroughfare between northern Tooele and Salt Lake counties, there was nowhere to go for motorists stranded in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Gleason said UDOT was unable to redirect traffic due to the bottleneck into Tooele County.

“There’s no alternate route to direct people to,” he said.

Funding for the first phase of the proposed Midvalley Highway — $74 million — was approved during a May 19 meeting of the State Transportation Commission. The Midvalley Highway funding will come from $1 billion in new state bonding for transportation projects authorized by the 2017 session of the state Legislature.

The proposed Midvalley Highway is to traverse the west side of Tooele Valley from Interstate 80 near milepost 94, crossing state Routes 138 and 112 and eventually joining state Route 36 south of Tooele City limits.

While the January construction incident may have been the most impactful delay, it was hardly the only incident along the SR-36 and I-80 corridors that held up commuter traffic in 2017. Crashes and road construction contributed to massive delays for county residents throughout the year.

In April, a pickup truck pulling a trailer eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 101 flipped, blocking both travel lanes during the morning commute. While traffic was directed onto the shoulder and around the incident, northbound traffic attempting to merge onto I-80 was backed up on SR-36 as far as the intersection with state Route 138.

In June, a fiery semitrailer accident near Steadman’s Recreation closed the roadway between 600 North and 1000 North during the afternoon. A single lane was reopened after more than an hour and half, with traffic rerouted to side streets.

When it wasn’t delays caused by accidents on major highways, traffic on Tooele City’s Main Street was disrupted by at least two gas main leaks this year, including one in August and another in October. In both incidents, multiple lanes were closed and businesses were evacuated or briefly closed.