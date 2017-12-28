Top 10 Stories of 2017 #10: Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Clean Harbors

A West Valley City man was killed in a tense standoff with a Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy and Utah Highway Patrol trooper in February after he threatened to blow up propane tanks at the Clean Harbors incineration facility in Aragonite.

The shooting was ruled justified by Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead in a review released in May, after Broadhead determined Deputy Derek Brummel and Trooper Chad McCoy had reason to believe Zumwalt threatened their lives.

According to Broadhead’s review, based upon an investigation by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Tooele County Dispatch received a report at 6:17 a.m. on Feb. 26 of a man, later identified as Zumwalt, who had entered the front gate of the incinerator facility and was armed with a knife and a gun strapped to his hip. The caller said Zumwalt made threats to blow up the facility and run his truck into the facility’s 300,000-gallon propane tank.

Interviews with witnesses in the review said Zumwalt was “out of it” and “making threats.” The witnesses said Zumwalt was pacing, smoking multiple cigarettes and threatened to kill the three employees at the facility witnessing his behavior.

At 6:26 a.m., Brummel responded to the call from dispatch and headed toward the incinerator facility in Aragonite. A minute later, McCoy responded to the same call.

Brummel and McCoy arrived at the front gate of the incineration facility about 36 minutes after the initial call to dispatch, where they found Zumwalt standing alongside the driver’s side of his vehicle, according to Broadhead’s review. Brummel took position alongside the driver’s side of his patrol vehicle and gave Zumwalt several verbal commands, including “put your hands up” and “come over here.”

Broadhead’s review said the video evidence shows Brummel exited his vehicle at 6:54 a.m. and gave commands to Zumwalt over the course of 17 seconds before McCoy and Brummel fired the first shot. Zumwalt fell to the ground after the initial shot by McCoy before moving under his truck.

McCoy fired additional shots at Zumwalt while he worked his way under the truck, according to the review. Brummel then gave commands to Zumwalt to show his hands and come out from under the vehicle.

Brummel told investigators Zumwalt would not listen to his commands and pointed a pistol and rifle at McCoy and him. McCoy said Zumwalt pointed a handgun at him with his right hand while grabbing a rifle from the truck, which he viewed as Zumwalt escalating the situation.

In the investigation following the shooting, it was determined the handgun and rifle were both BB guns. Pictures attached to Broadhead’s review show the guns did not have orange barrel tips or other indications they were BB guns.

McCoy said they did not approach Zumwalt after he moved under the truck due to fear of explosives. The Tooele Unified Special Response Team and Unified Fire Authority Bomb Squad responded to the Aragonite facility with a robot to clear the scene and determined Zumwalt was deceased at 8:57 a.m., more than two hours after the first shot was fired.

In addition to the two BB guns, Zumwalt had two fluorescent tubes strapped to his chest and black zip tie on his finger, which resembled a bomb trigger, according to Broadhead’s report.

The subsequent investigation found Zumwalt had a history of mental illness and was “acting erratically” in the days leading up to the shooting, the review said.

Broadhead’s review found Brummel and McCoy were justified in using deadly force due to the reports of Zumwalt being armed and his threats to the facility, officers and others involved.

“Based upon Mr. Zumwalt’s act of pointing the handgun at the officers while pulling the rifle from the truck, it was objectively reasonable to believe that Mr. Zumwalt was an immediate threat to the safety of the officers and others,” Broadhead said.