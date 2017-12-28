Top 10 Stories of 2017 #2: Up to 300,000 chickens died in Fassio Egg Farms fire

The morning of Sept. 5, huge gouts of black smoke could be seen in the center of Tooele Valley from northeastern Tooele County.

Word quickly spread of the source of the blaze — the Fassio Egg Farms processing plant in Erda. The fire, reported around 7:30 a.m., was first noticed by an employee when they saw smoke coming from one of the large chicken coops on-site.

As fire crews were notified, all of the employees were able to leave the facility safely, according to Corby Larsen, vice president of operations at Fassio Egg Farms.

The fire quickly spread into an additional coop through a connecting corridor surrounding the conveyor belt system, which transported eggs through the coops and into the main building, according to Ryan Willden, North Tooele Fire District public information officer. Both buildings were considered total losses. The cause of the fire was likely electrical, Willden said.

Each coop housed about 120,000 to 150,000 chickens, according to Larsen. He said it’s possible the smoke or heat from the fire also affected chickens in nearby coops.

The chicken coops do not store feed or manure but both can be found in the coops from the daily activity of the birds, Larsen said.

Access to sufficient water was a major concern for crews battling the fire, Willden said. Firefighting operations had to be stopped multiple times when crews ran out of water, he said.

“It’s just a scarce resource out here, but in a rural area that doesn’t have hydrants like this, it’s a big challenge,” Willden said.

Units from 10 different agencies provided water tenders, including water tank trucks from sod farms, according to Willden. Between 100,000 and 150,000 gallons of water were shuttled to the egg farm from around the county to fight the fire.

A helicopter dropped water onto the fire from above and fire suppression foam from a Salt Lake International Airport apparatus were also used to combat the fire, in addition to ladder trucks from Tooele City and Grantsville City fire departments.

While there were two large water tanks on site at the egg farm, the generator used to pump water from the tanks was incinerated in the fire, Willden said.

Clean up efforts at the processing plant began the following day, but eggs laid by the farm’s approximately 600,000 remaining chickens were unable to get to refrigeration quickly enough without the conveyor system, Larsen said. As a result, all of the eggs produced for several days following fire had to be disposed of until the conveyor was fixed, he said.