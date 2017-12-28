Top 10 Stories of 2017 #3: County pays $1.55M to end lawsuit over UMC racetrack

May 2017 marked the second anniversary of the Larry H. Miller Group’s announcement that it was walking away from Larry Miller’s racetrack in Tooele County.

2017 ended with a judge approving a $1.55 million deal wherein the County paid Center Point Management to drop all challenges to the sale of the former Miller Motorsports Park and agreed not to participate in any future attempts to sell the facility.

With Center Point’s lawsuit dismissed by the judge, the county commission has yet to announce plans for the future of the facility, now known as Utah Motorsports Campus.

The county’s entanglement with the ownership and sale of UMC began in May 2015 when the Miller Group announced it was not interested in renewing its lease with Tooele County for the property that the Miller Motorsports Park sat on. The 10-year lease was set to expire in Feb. 2016.

The county already owned the land. Upon expiration of the lease, the track, the buildings, and all other improvements became the property of Tooele County, according to the lease agreement.

The county signed an agreement in Oct. 2015 to sell the former Miller Motorsports Park to Mitime Investment and Development for $20 million. Mitime is a subsidiary of Geely Holding Company, whose founder and president is Li Shufu, a private Chinese industrialist.

Mitime’s offer was not the highest, but its written plan to invest in the track’s infrastructure, build a hotel, use the facility as a draw for Chinese tourists, and open a manufacturing facility, convinced the County Commission that its offer would lead to more economic benefit to the county, including jobs and increased tax base.

Center Point Management, represented by Andrew Cartwright from Las Vegas, filed a lawsuit to stop the sale of the racetrack. Center Point Management’s offer of $22.5 million was turned down by the County in favor of Mitime’s proposal.

During the ensuing court hearing, Center Point raised its offer to $28.1 million.

Third District Court Judge Robert Adkins issued a written ruling on Jan. 6, 2016 that stopped the sale of the racetrack to Mitime.

In his ruling, Adkins said the County had not received the fair market value for the racetrack. Fair market value is the amount of the highest offer made by a willing buyer, according to Adkins.

Adkins did not direct the County to sell the motorsports park to Center Point and he did not tell the County how to sell the track.

Shortly after Adkin’s ruling, the County commission announced that it had entered into a management agreement with Mitime, where Mitime would manage the motorsports park for the County.

Adkins ruling also invalidated a proposal to allow Mitime to lease the motorsports park under the same terms as the Miller Group. The management agreement with Mitime was not a lease, but an agreement for Mitime to run the County’s facility.

The motorsports park remained the property of the County. The County retained financial responsibility to approve the budget, expenses, cover any operating loss, and pay for any business personal property needed to operate the track.

The agreement called for Mitime to receive 1 percent of the facility’s gross receipts as its management fee.

Mitime formed Utah Motorsports Campus, Inc., a Utah licensed corporation, to operate the facility and changed the name of the former Miller Motorsports Park to Utah Motorsports Campus.

In Aug. 2016, Tooele County sold the Utah Motorsports Campus to the County’s Redevelopment Agency, which is governed by the County commission.

The sale was designed to put UMC in the hands of the RDA so the RDA could then sell UMC. State law clearly allows an RDA to consider economic benefit and future use when selling property, according to Tooele County’s RDA attorney.

Center Point filed another lawsuit that challenged the sale of UMC by the County to its RDA.

The intent of the sale was an “end run” around a court ruling, according to Center Point’s attorney. This time Center Point also asked the judge to direct the County to sell UMC to Center Point.

Third District Court Judge Randall Skanchy invalidated the sale of UMC to the County’s RDA in a Dec. 2016 ruling. Skanchy said he would hold a trial on Center Point’s request that the County be directed to sell UMC to Center Point.

With UMC’s future uncertain for another racing season, the County negotiated a renewal of its management agreement with UMC for 2017. UMC’s parent company, Mitime Investment and Development, announced in Jan. 2017 that it would withdraw its offer to buy UMC.

In its announcement, Mitime cited the change in the value of the Chinese yuan since its offer was made and legal expenses it had paid to defend itself from Center Point’s lawsuits to stop the sale of UMC.

“When the county has resolved the issues underlying the challenges to a sale, should the county re-offer UMC for purchase in a new sale, open to public bidding, Mitime may have interest in bidding,” said Xingggui Wang, manager of Mitime Utah Investment, in a written statement.

Tooele County and UMC announced in March 2017 that they had signed a new management agreement for 2017.

UMC announced its calendar for the 2017 racing season. Along with traditional events centered around the racetrack, in 2017 UMC’s activities included corporate events, a car show, new go karts, two Lantern Fests, and the addition of racing simulators and a utility vehicle course.

In Sept. 2017, Judge Skanchy turned down a request by Tooele County to engage a third-party auctioneer to conduct a sealed bid auction for UMC.

Two Tooele County commissioners, a Utah state senator from Provo, and Tooele County’s tourism consultant, made a trip to China to attend the grand opening of Mitime’s Ningbo International Raceway.

The stated purpose of the trip was to meet with Mitime officials to discuss renewing the agreement to manage UMC for a third year.

“Ningbo International Raceway was built by Mitime Investment, the parent company of the company that has been managing the Utah Motorsports Campus for the county for two years now,” said County Commissioner Shawn Milne. “The invitation came from Mitime and we felt it was appropriate, not only to recognize their accomplishment, but it was also an opportunity to meet with Mitime officials and discuss the extension of the management agreement for a third year.”

Mitime paid for the delegation’s visas and accommodations while in China. Tooele County paid approximately $9,000 in airfare for the four-person delegation, according to Milne.

Spending about 48 hours in China, according to Milne, the group attended the opening of the Ningbo International Raceway, toured an automotive factory, and held two meetings with officials representing Mitime.

Not long after that trip, Tooele County residents were surprised when the County Commission announced a $1.55 million settlement with Mitime during its Nov. 21 meeting.

In the settlement agreement, Center Point agreed to ask the judge to dismiss the current lawsuit and stated that it no longer was interested in purchasing the property and will not participate or interfere in any future sales of the property.

The county agreed to place $1.55 million in an escrow account. One-half of the $1.55 million would be paid to Center Point after the judge for the current lawsuit enters an order dismissing the suit with prejudice, meaning the dismissal is final.

The other half of the $1.55 million will be paid to Center Point upon the sale of the property to a third party or by March 30, 2018.

Skanchy approved the agreement and dismissed Center Point’s lawsuit on Nov. 28, 2017.

“We worked hard to get a solution,” said County commissioner Myron Bateman. “We’re trying to get this property sold and get it back on the tax rolls as soon as possible. We need to approve this settlement so we can move forward.”

The agreement ended what could have been a protracted lawsuit.

“The alternative to the agreement is to continue litigation,” said Barton Kunz, an attorney with the Salt Lake City-based law firm of Goebel Anderson, who is representing Tooele County in the lawsuit. “But that would take time and meanwhile the property would remain in the hands of the county and not in the hands of private entities that can develop it. It would also increase or continue attorney’s fees litigating the case and the property would continue in legal limbo like it is now.”

The Tooele County Commission has not announced any decision on how it plans to proceed with disposing of the property since Center Point’s lawsuit was dismissed.

Skanchy’s quick decision caught the county commissioners a little off guard, according to Milne.

“We thought we would have two to four weeks,” Milne said. “We are working on setting up a meeting with our legal counsel and other advisors to determine how to proceed. We thought we would have had that done before he [Skanchy] acted on the request for dismissal.

“We want to sell the facility and get the property in the hands of a company that will preserve the jobs and current operations of the facility and is capable of providing long term stability and economic growth,” Milne said.

An analysis by the Tooele Transcript Bulletin estimated that the County would have around $10 million in expenses to pay out of the proceeds of the sale of UMC to cover the payment to Center Point, UMC’s management fee, operating losses, business property purchased by UMC, and legal costs.

Tooele County is committed to make sure that the track remains available to the public and continues to contribute to the economy of the county, according to Milne.

“The County Commission remained absolutely unified about this for the last couple years,” he said. “It has always been about preserving jobs.”