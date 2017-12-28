Top 10 Stories of 2017 #4: County leads Utah in opioid deaths per capita

Tooele County led Utah in opioid deaths per capita, according to a report released by the state in May.

The Opioid Misuse and Abuse Needs Assessment showed the county had 39 deaths during 2014 and 2015 per 100,000 population, followed by the Four Corners Health District at 33.92 deaths.

The Four Corners Health District includes Carbon, Emery and Grand counties. Wasatch County ranked third with 28.63 deaths and Salt Lake County fourth with 24.68 deaths per capita.

The report was compiled by the Utah Department of Human Services, Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health.

Also according to the report, Tooele County ranked third in emergency room visits associated with opioid abuse at 83.5 visits per 100,000 population during 2014-15 while Four Corners ranked first in emergency room visits with Wasatch County second and Salt Lake County fourth.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to see data specific to opioid deaths and emergency department encounters,” said Amy Bate, public information officer for the Tooele County Health Department.

Jeff Coombs, director of the County health department, stressed the extreme dangers of opioid abuse.

“The dangers of opioids are clear — drug tolerance, physical dependency, addiction, abuse, overdose and death,” he said. “It’s time to stop the epidemic.”

Opioids are highly addictive narcotic substances commonly prescribed to treat pain, according to opidemic.org. Common opioids are Oxycodone, Acetaminophen, Hydrocodone and Codeine.

The county health department hosted a seminar in March called “Stop the Opidemic: A Community Solution” at Blue Peak High School.

“The characteristics of opioid and opiate overdose are exactly the same,” said keynote speaker Dr. Jennifer Plumb, who is a physician for the University of Utah Health Care Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine. She also is the Utah Naloxone program director. Naloxone is a drug used to treat drug abuse.

She said Utah loses one person everyday from a drug overdose. Two-thirds of those deaths come from prescription overdose.

Plumb said prescription opioids and heroin overdoses can be reversed using Naloxone, sometimes known as Narcan.

“There is no potential for abuse and side effects are rare; however, a person may experience abrupt withdrawal symptoms,” she said. “Once someone uses Naloxone, they still need to get emergency medical care.”

She added, “Naloxone doesn’t last very long; only 30-90 minutes. Most heroin and prescription opioids last much longer. This is why it is so important to seek medical attention after you give Naloxone. The person you just saved will get sleepy again and could potentially die from a lack of oxygen.”

After Plumb’s presentation, a panel answered questions from the audience. The panel included Dr. Todd Thatcher, Valley Behavioral Health; Sgt. Tanya Kalma, Tooele City Police Department; Scott Rounds, Mountain West Medical Center; Dr. Scott Rogers, superintendent of Tooele County School District; and Bate from the health department.

The prevalent drug abuse problem in Tooele County prompted Jenifer Dove-Cornish to provide a service to help people who suffer from drug addiction to avoid further health complications by providing them with clean hypodermic needles while properly disposing of used ones.

She visited with dozens of Tooele area people on Tuesday afternoons to make the exchanges at not cost to participants.

The needle exchange program began in December 2016 conducted by the Utah Harm Reduction Coalition.

“One of our purposes is to prevent the spread of disease,” said Mindy Vincent, executive director of UHRC. “Tooele has been known for a high amount of drug use.”