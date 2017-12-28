Top 10 Stories of 2017 #5: Multiple events focus on suicide prevention in county

Several Tooele County organizations teamed up in 2017 to focus on suicide prevention. The non-profit Life’s Worth Living Foundation held multiple events throughout the year to inspire and educate the public on how to deal with people who may be thinking about suicide.

In April, Life’s Worth Living sponsored its “Walk to Wendover.” The event was the brainchild of the Foundation’s founder Jon Gossett.

“I just want to make sure everybody knows about our suicide prevention and awareness efforts, from one end of the county to the other,” Gossett said.

The event started out with speeches from Rep. Doug Sagers, Sen. Daniel Thatcher, Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne and Utah Attorney General Shawn Reyes.

Walkers walked for 60 miles on a Friday and another 40 miles the next Saturday to reach Wendover.

The walk-a-thon attracted 48 walkers. Each person walked 10 miles.

Life’s Worth Living also held benefit concerts and held sessions with religious leaders to talk about suicide prevention.

For the third straight year, Life’s Worth Living held “It’s a Wonderful Life Festival” in December as a fundraiser.

Tooele City, in collaboration with Valley Behavioral Health, continued to sponsor Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) suicide prevention training.

The Communities that Care Operating System also makes special efforts to assess local data for risks that are on the rise for youth and families.

This evidence-based suicide prevention program is ideal for members of the community who would like to recognize the warning signs and risks associated with suicidal behavior; learn communication skills to most effectively decrease self-harm and suicide attempts; and connect those in need with local resources for professional care and treatment.

Utah’s suicide rate has been consistently higher than suicide rates for the United States, according to data from the Utah Department of Health.

From 2006 to 2015, Tooele County averaged 10 deaths by suicide per year. In 2014 the number reached 22. That number dropped to 13 in 2015.

There is hope for people with depression and suicidal thoughts.

“Most people who have suicidal thoughts and receive the support they need go on to live life without recurrent suicidal episodes,” said Doug Thomas, director of the state Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Illness. Thomas lives in Grantsville.

“If you or a loved one had a broken arm, or their blood sugar was low, you wouldn’t tell them to deal with it alone,” Thomas said. “You would encourage them to get professional help. Behavioral health problems are no different. Get help or talk to your loved one about getting help today.”

Gossett said it is important to be there for people.

“If you see somebody who is struggling or looks down, don’t be afraid to approach them and talk to them, even if you don’t know them,” he said. “Don’t think somebody else will do it. You have to approach it as if you are the only one to notice it, because you just might be the only one to reach out to them.”

The Tooele County focus on suicide prevention seems to be working.

According to the recent SHARP (Student Risk and Prevention) survey, the number of Tooele County School District students who reported they had attempted suicide in the last year dropped from 8.9 percent in 2015 to 7.8 percent this year.

While presenting the survey’s results to the Tooele County School Board, Julie Spindler, safe school coordinator for the school district, said, “We really are the superstar with all we have done in suicide prevention. If you go to any conference, they are talking about what Tooele County has done. From the school district, to Communities that Care, and Valley Behavioral Health, we have all collaborated and made it a mission to talk about suicide prevention among our youth and our adult population.”