Top 10 Stories of 2017 #6: Winn becomes first woman elected to mayor’s office

Debbie Winn will be sworn in as the first elected woman mayor of Tooele City on Wednesday night.

She defeated fellow city council member Steve Pruden in November’s general election with 59.3 percent of the vote compared to Pruden’s 40.7 percent.

Winn and Pruden defeated council member Dave McCall in the mayoral primary election.

Winn said helping others achieve their goals and solve their problems helped her win the election.

“I really feel good about myself when I’m helping other people,” Winn said. “I have supported other people, and they supported me.”

Winn is a lifelong resident of Tooele.

She has served on the City Council for the past four and a half years.

Winn was appointed to fill a vacant position on the council in January 2013, and was then elected to a full term in November 2013.

Her recent employment includes a seven-year stint as executive director of the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and recently as the lead worker for the Tooele County Senior Citizen Center.

Winn said she had considered running for mayor about three or four years ago.

“I knew there would be others — Dave [McCall] and Steve — wanting to run for mayor,” she said. “A good friend of mine, who I know is close to God, encouraged me to run when she learned Mayor Dunlavy was not going to run. I figured if this were God’s plan, whatever happens happens and that is how it will be.”

The mayor-elect said she will encourage residents to call her with their concerns about the city.

“Transparency is extremely important when we have budget meetings,” she said. “We want people to attend those meetings with their concerns about the budget before it gets to draft. If people have concerns, they should tell me, email me or call me.”

“This was a team effort. No one person accomplished this,” Winn said. “There was a whole team of people that want to see things change. They want a leader that cares. And that’s what I’m going to do. I am going to listen and help people.”

During November’s election, Scott Wardle retained his seat on the city council, and Melodi Gochis won a four-year term on the council.

The council comprises Wardle, Gochis, Brad Pratt, McCall and Pruden.