Top 10 Stories of 2017 #7: Three new schools built for County students in 2017

There were 202,453 square feet of new school space built in Tooele County during 2017.

Bonneville Academy and Old Mill Elementary School opened at the start of the school year last fall. And when Sterling Elementary School students return from winter break they will attend a new building.

Bonneville Academy is Tooele County’s third charter school. It is located in the Benson Gristmill area of Stansbury Park on the northeast corner of Village Boulevard and state Route 138 at 800 Montauk Lane.

Bonneville Academy’s school building is 50,000 square feet and cost $9.3 million.

The school has kindergarten through eighth grade. The school’s enrollment cap is set at 702 students. The Oct. 1 enrollment report showed 630 students for 2017.

“We’re excited,” said Brenda Spearman, a founding member and chairman of Bonneville Academy’s board of directors. “The first day went great. It was successful.”

Bonneville’s curriculum stresses STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math], according to Spearman.

Old Mill and Sterling elementary schools were built with funds from the November 2015 general obligation bonds approved Tooele County voters.

Old Mill Elementary School is located at 130 E. Brigham Street in Stansbury Park. The opening of Old Mill Elementary ended the busing of students from the Benson Gristmill area to Tooele City for school.

Old Mill Elementary was built for $12.6 million and has 75,453 square feet. The Oct. 1 enrollment report for Old Mill Elementary shows 473 students. The building has a capacity of 850 students.

“I love the newness,” said fourth-grade teacher Amy Palmer, who came to Old Mill Elementary from Copper Canyon Elementary. “No one has sat at my desk before. No one has used my keyboard before. It’s all new.”

Palmer, who has been teaching for three years, praised the school’s technology.

Karen Dunlavy has been teaching for 23 years. She came to Old Mill Elementary from Stansbury Park Elementary. Prior to Stansbury Park, Dunlavy taught at Anna Smith Elementary in Wendover.

“It took me a month, working a couple days each week during the summer, to get my classroom set up,” Dunlavy said. “But I really like the new school.”

Sterling Elementary is a combination of East Elementary and Harris Elementary.

The student body of Sterling Elementary has been attending school in the former Harris Elementary school, beefed up with seven portables and portable restroom, since Aug. 2016.

Both Harris and East Elementary are aged buildings that would have required substantial remodeling to be seismically safe, comply with American with Disabilities Act requirements, and meet current building codes, according to the district master facilities plan.

The combining of Harris and East elementary schools will result in a cost savings to the district, with lower administrative and utility costs while providing students with a new, state-of-the-art building, according to Tooele County School District Superintendent Scott Rogers.

Harris was built in 1953 with additions in 1962, 1978, 1991 and 1997. It had an enrollment of 380 students in September 2014. East Elementary was built in 1967 and had an addition in 1997. Its enrollment was 447 in September 2014.

Sterling Elementary has 77,000 square feet and a capacity of 900 students. It was built for approximately $16.7 million. The Oct. 1 enrollment report for Sterling Elementary showed 723 students.

Teachers moved into classrooms at the new Sterling Elementary on Dec. 20. When Sterling Elementary students return from winter break on Jan. 2 they will go to the new building at 135 S. Seventh Street in Tooele City instead of the former Harris Elementary building.

A ribbon cutting and open house for parents and the public is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 2.

Sterling Elementary is the ninth elementary school in Tooele County built using a common floor plan developed in 2002 by the Salt Lake City-based architectural firm of MHTN.

The Tooele County School District also opened an online kindergarten through 12th grade online school in the fall of 2017 called Blue Peak Online.

The three new elementary schools, including one new charter school, and the online school increase the number of options for parents.

“It’s great that parents and students out here in Tooele County, especially in the north end of the county, now have choices when it comes to education,” Spearman said.