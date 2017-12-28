Top 10 Stories of 2017 #8: Study committee recommends change in county government

Unless they change their minds before they release their written report, an official committee that studied the governance of Tooele County in 2017 will recommend the abolishment of the current three-member County Commission and replace it with a five-member, part-time County Council and an appointed County Manager.

In the 2016 November election, 65 percent of the people who voted approved a ballot issue that called for the formation of a committee to study and possibly recommend a change in Tooele County’s form of government. That election led to the formation of the Tooele County Form of Government Study Committee in January 2017.

According to a process defined in state law, 11 county residents were selected by a nominating council to form the study committee.

The initial members of the study committee were: Rob Clausing, Stansbury Park; Whitney Cook, Grantsville; Brett Coombs, Tooele; Robin Douglas, Tooele; Brenda Faddis, Stansbury Park; Eric Gumbrecht, Tooele; Richard Mitchell, Rush Valley; Howard Murray, Grantsville; Daniel Pacheco, Tooele; Kent Sagers, Vernon; and Maria Sweeten, Erda.

Brett Coombs resigned after being appointed Grantsville City attorney. State code prevents public employees from serving on the committee.

The study committee selected Silas Smith of Grantsville to take Coombs’ place. State code allows the study committee to set its own procedures for the committee, including the replacement of members.

Later on, Murray resigned from the committee, stating difficulty in attending meetings.

After the study committee narrowed down its options to either the council/manager or the five-member expanded county commission forms, Cook resigned from the committee, citing a desire for time for other pursuits, according to Mitchell.

The study committee did not replace Murray or Cook.

State code allows the study committee to consider five forms of county government: the current three-member County Commission, an expanded five- or seven-member County Commission, a County Council with an elected county executive, and an elected County Council with an appointed manager.

The committee spent most of 2017 meeting weekly.

Committee members heard from a representative of Envision Utah, the director of the Utah Association of Counties, and the author of UAC’s resource guide on county government.

Members of the committee interviewed Tooele County’s elected officers and department heads. They conducted an internet-based survey of county employees.

The committee held public input meetings in every community in the county. Members contacted officials in counties using other forms of government.

After narrowing down its exploration to either an expanded county commission or a council/manager form of government, the committee voted in October 2017 to recommend a five-member part-time county council with an appointed manager.

Study committee member Robin Douglas explained that she had heard over and over from the public that they wanted better representation and transparency in their county government.

The council/manager form of government, with clearly defined roles — a separate manager and a five-member elected council — would provide what the people want, according to Douglas.

Douglas also liked the idea that the council could fire the appointed manager.

“If the manager doesn’t perform, if he doesn’t measure up, we can say ‘there is the door,’” Douglas said. “For me that’s a big plus.”

In order to allow Tooele County voters to decide if the committee recommendations should be adopted, the committee and/or other Tooele County residents will need to collect signatures on a petition.

Although the Tooele County Commission could place the committee’s recommendations directly on a ballot without a petition drive, in a meeting between the committee and the County Commission, all three commissioners said they had no intention of doing so.

“When this thing was put out to ask for the study group, there was only one side that campaigned and went out and asked people to vote,” said County Commissioner Myron Bateman. “I think the citizens should be engaged and educated on both sides.”

A petition would accomplish that, according to Bateman.

Commission chairman Wade Bitner also supported the citizen petition route to the ballot for any change in county government.

“There is an opportunity for people to be involved,” he said. “If they are involved enough to put it on the ballot [by petition], then I can support that. But they have to be involved.”

Commissioner Shawn Milne made the petition choice option unanimous.

“If the citizens want it, I think the citizens need to step up,” he said.

Gathering signatures for a petition would mean proponents of change would have “skin in the game,” Milne said.

By state law the study committee’s final report is due Feb. 8, 2018.

The study committee will resume its regular weekly meetings on Thursdays on Jan. 4. Members generally meet at the Tooele County Health Department Building, 151 N. Main Street in Tooele City at 7 p.m unless they are holding a public meeting in a different location. Every meeting includes time for public comment. The public can also send email comments to the study committee at studycommittee@tooeleco.org.