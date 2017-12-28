Top 10 Stories of 2017 #9: State includes funding for proposed Midvalley Highway

A new highway in Tooele Valley that has been discussed for over 40 years took a giant step toward reality in 2017.

The big story for Tooele County from Utah’s capital in 2017 was the passing of a bill that authorized the state to bond for up to $1 billion for transportation projects over the next four years.

The bill authorizing the bonds left the choice of projects up to the State Transportation Commission and Tooele County legislators successfully lobbied the transportation commission to include $74 million for the Midvalley Highway’s first phase.

That first phase will run from a new interchange on Interstate 80 near mile post 94 to state Route 138 near Sheep Lane.

“The transportation bond, including the Midvalley Highway, is big news for Tooele County,” said Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville. “There is a critical need for better access to I-80 in Tooele County. The Midvalley Highway will help with safety and economic development.”

The State Transportation Commission approved the $74 million in funding for the first phase of the Midvalley Highway during its May 19, 2017 meeting.

“Work will now begin in 2019,” said Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner. “Rather than the 2035-2040 time frame, as originally planned in the schedule.”

Bitner referred to the $74 million allotment as “the largest state appropriation to Tooele County.”

He credited the successful drive to get the highway money to a joint effort between the County commission, the County recorder/surveyor, UDOT staff, state legislators, the state Transportation Commission, the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and the county’s hired lobbyist: former Utah Speaker of the House Greg Curtis.

The Midvalley Highway is proposed to traverse Tooele Valley from Interstate 80 near milepost 94, cross state Routes 138 and 112 and eventually join state Route 36 south of Tooele City limits.

According to Rep. Doug Sagers, R-Tooele, the need for an alternate route to I-80 west of SR-36 has been discussed since he was mayor of Tooele City some 40 years ago.

Tooele County joined with UDOT and the Federal Highway Administration in 2007 to start an environmental impact study for the proposed route for the Midvalley Highway. The $4 million study was completed four years later.

In August 2015, Tooele County contracted with the West Jordan-based firm, Project Engineering Consultants, for $266,650 to perform work related to property acquisition, including survey work, for the highway’s first phase.

Tooele County wrapped up the purchase of 222 acres at a cost of $1.8 million for the right-of-way for phase one of the Midvalley Highway just before Christmas 2016.

The County used corridor preservation funds to make the purchase. The money in the corridor preservation fund comes from a $10 fee for all on-road motor vehicle registrations in the county. It can only be used for new transportation projects approved by the Tooele County Council of Governments.

The Midvalley Highway will be a freight route, freeing room and creating passenger safety on SR-36, according to Tooele County’s Transportation Plan.

Midvalley Highway proponents also assert that the new highway will provide a more direct route from I-80 to industrial depots and other commercial property on the southwest side of Tooele City.

Once the Midvalley Highway is completed, Tooele County has plans to someday extend Village Boulevard south of SR-138 and connect it with the Midvalley Highway.

While acquiring the property for the Midvalley Highway, Tooele County included an additional 45 acres for future interchanges, including the site where Village Boulevard is planned to connect with the highway.

“The Midvalley Highway will shorten the distance from prime commercially zoned properties to the interstate, which is imperative to Tooele County’s economic development,” Bitner said.

Jared Hamner, executive director of the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce, has advocated for the highway since he became the chamber’s director in 2012.

The Midvalley Highway is needed for both safety and economic development, according to Hamner.

“We have companies that want to locate here because they like the resources we have out here, but the only obstacle is transportation,” Hamner said. “They need a better route for their trucks. As a chamber, we are thrilled that the Midvalley Highway is progressing. It will open new opportunities for the county.”