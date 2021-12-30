Top News 2021 #1: UDOT finally opens Midvalley Highway

The long awaited Midvalley Highway opened on Oct. 30 after two and a half years of construction and over 50 years of talk.

The Midvalley Highway, also called state Route 179, is a 4.5-mile, two-lane highway that connects state Route 138 to I-80 near Sheep Lane.

With opening of the Midvalley Highway, the former portion of SR-138 east of Parachute Lane is now a county road — Pole Canyon Road

Work on the Midvalley Highway began in the fall of 2019.

Utah Department of Transportation continued to work on the highway throughout 2021.

In February, as UDOT workers were in the midst of their winter break for inclement weather and ground settling, officials with the Utah Department of Transportation, Representative Doug Sagers and other leaders in the county were discussing the impact the new highway might have on business development.

“It’s part of a long-term strategy to promote growth,” Sagers said about the highway.

UDOT workers resumed work on the highway in May, with an optimistic open date of fall 2021.

They began working on shoulder repair and prepared for bridge construction, then they resumed work on the actual road in June.

A major part of the highway was the bridge which was built over I-80 and a cattle crossing bridge mid-corridor.

“We’re excited to resume construction as we are entering the final stretch of the project,” Courtney Samuel, senior communications manager at UDOT said in May. “Over the next seven months, our crews will be working around the clock to finish all the remaining critical activities to get traffic open by the end of this year.”

In August, UDOT employees were working on the interchange on I-80 that connects to Midvalley.

Finally, in October, the highway was complete and ready for drivers traveling to and from the Salt Lake Valley but first UDOT held an open house.

An open house took place for the highway on the evening of Oct. 29.

“We haven’t had an event this big in Tooele County since the day of the announcement that there would be no prison here,” said Rep. Merill Nelson, a member of the state Legislature’s appropriations subcommittee for transportation, joked.

Over 300 curious community members showed up to observe the new construction and be among the first to walk, drive, and ride their bikes on the new road during the ceremony.

“This is exciting for all of the residents of this valley,” Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said. “This will make a difference in our traffic issues… This has been a long time coming. A lot of the time you talk about a project, but to see it happen is exciting.”

“This new highway will certainly spread some traffic out,” Brent Marshall, Grantsville Mayor said.

The Midvalley Highway was open to the public on Oct. 30 at 5 a.m., but traffic on the road got off to a rough start.

On Nov. 6, a cement mixer truck traveling northeast on the highway hit a Dodge Durango that did not stop for the stop sign at the intersection of Parachute Lane and Midvalley.

The driver of the Durango was killed upon impact.

“People are failing to come to a complete stop and waiting for the intersection to be clear,” said Lt. Cody McCoy, a Utah Highway Patrol officer, after the accident.

Also after the accident, UDOT officials said that while the intersection did meet safety standards, they planned to further enhance the visibility of the stop sign at Parachute lane.

UDOT installed a stop sign with a blinking LED light border and painted “STOP” on the road prior to the stop sign.

They also installed signage to indicate a T intersection ahead.

UDOT’s safety measures didn’t pan out, however, because on Nov. 18, it was reported that five accidents had occurred since the highway’s opening on Oct. 30.

Midvalley removes 6,000 to 8,000 vehicles a day from SR-36 and reduces delays by 70%, according to UDOT officials.