Top News 2021 #2: COVID-19 vaccines go public

COVID-19 vaccines were made available to the general public in 2021, including the elderly, those with health conditions, adults over 18, and finally children over the age of five. Booster doses rolled out beginning in August.

As 2021 began, teachers and school staff over the age of 60 working in schools in the county became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The month of January continued as the Tooele Army Depot began vaccinating their employees.

“The vaccine is another weapon in our arsenal to battle COVID-19 and keep our workplace safe, so we can support the nation’s warfare,” Col. Steven Dowgielwicz, Tooele Army Depot Commander said the day vaccines for Depot employees were given.

The health department began holding vaccine clinics to vaccinate the remainder of school staff, regardless of age, between the middle of January and the middle of February.

Also in January, those age 70 and older were able to start setting appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“As we move into phase two of our vaccination program, it simply makes the most sense to vaccinate those who are at the highest risk of hospitalization and death first,” former Utah State Gov. Gary Herbert said in January.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson toured Tooele County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 20.

Henderson watched as elderly adults filled the health department parking lot and went to their vaccine appointments.

“This is only week three of being LG [lieutenant governor] but these health department visits are my favorite thing about my job so far,” Henderson tweeted after her visit to Tooele.

By the end of the January, 2,440 vaccines had been given out.

On Feb. 18, those aged 65 through 69 became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the next day, the health department vaccinated 200 qualified individuals.

On Feb. 22, the Utah House of Representatives passed a bill banning all branches of the state’s government from requiring employees to be vaccinated.

Private businesses weren’t impacted by the bill and are still able to choose to require their employees to take the shot.

By the end of February, over 10,000 individuals living in the County had been vaccinated.

Approximately 400,000 people living in the state of Utah qualified to receive their vaccine on March 1.

The beginning of March also marked the arrival of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and 500 doses of the one-shot vaccine were quickly shipped to the county.

“The arrival of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will allow for more individuals to be vaccinated each week,” said Jeff Coombs, executive director at the Tooele County Health Department.

Gov. Spencer Cox also announced that individuals aged 50 and older, and Utahns over the age of 16 with qualifying health conditions were able to receive their vaccines.

Also in March, Dugway Proving Ground employees received their vaccines with over 400 doses given.

Beginning on March 24, vaccines were available to all Utah residents.

The decision was made by Cox, because of the legislature’s decision to end the statewide mask mandate on April 10.

By the end of the month, 1.5 million doses of the vaccine arrived in the state.

“Opening the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements to everyone 16 and over on March 24 is exciting,” said Amy Bate, COVID-19 public information officer at the Tooele County Health Department. “We are prepared and know we are capable of delivering thousands of vaccines each week. This is how we get back to normal.”

By the end of April, the Tooele County Health Department announced that over 17% of the county had been fully vaccinated, meaning that they had been given both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

In March, the Center for Disease Control announced that the Federal Drug Administration had approved vaccines for children aged 12 and older.

“Many Utah parents have been waiting for this news so they can make sure their families are more fully protected,” Cox said about the authorization.

Also in May, the health department opened up their COVID-19 vaccination clinic for walk-ins. Those eligible to receive the vaccine could show up at the health department without an appointment and receive their vaccine that day.

By June, nearly 50% of the county who were eligible had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

In August, the CDC announced that those who were immunocompromised were eligible for a third dose of the vaccine.

Plans for booster doses were also announced in August.

Major news was made when in October, the Tooele County Health Department began allowing those considered to be high-risk and those 65 and older to receive a booster dose of the vaccine.

The boosters were available to those who had their second Moderna or Pfizer shots six months or more before October, or had the Johnson and Johnson vaccine two or more months before.

45% of the county was fully vaccinated in October.

At the beginning of November, the Tooele County Health Department received the go ahead from the Utah Department of Health to begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11.

The Pfizer dose for children is 10 micrograms, one-third of the dose given to adolescents and adults.

“Together with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

In the middle of November, Cox issued a letter to vaccine providers informing them that all Utah residents who had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 were able to receive a booster if they had the Moderna or Pfizer more than six months before, or had the Johnson and Johnson vaccine two or more months before.

“Once again, I am calling on Utahns to do their part to protect ourselves and fellow citizens in this battle with this virus,” he wrote.

As the end of the year comes to a close, roughly 38,000 children and adults have been vaccinated in the county, which equates to 54.07%.