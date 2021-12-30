Top News 2021 #3: County unemployment rate down to 1.9% in 2021

Following a roller coaster rise and drop in 2020, the Transcript Bulletin chronicled a steady decline in Tooele County’s unemployment rate in 2021 until it reached the lowest rate recorded in at least the last 30 years.

Along with the drop in unemployment, many Toole County businesses reported a shortage of workers in the labor market, making it difficult for some businesses and local governments to find and retain employees.

In 2020, Tooele County’s unemployment rate started the year at 3.6% in January. As the COVID-19 pandemic set in, the unemployment rate jumped to 10.5% in April. 2020 ended with a 3.9% unemployment rate for December in Tooele County.

The unemployment rate in 2021 in Tooele County opened up at 3.6% in January and dropped steadily, with a 2.7% plateau in May-June, to 2.3% in September.

Tooele County’s September 2021 unemployment rate of 2.3% was the lowest the county’s unemployment rate has been in at least the last 30 years, according to online unemployment data from the Department of Workforce Services that dates as far back as 1990.

But it didn’t stop there, the unemployment rate continued to drop, reaching a preliminary rate of 1.9% in November. December’s numbers are not available yet.

The low unemployment rate contributed to a shortage in available new hires for local businesses. Some of Tooele County’s largest employers turned to billboards on state Route 36 advertising their jobs, listing their pay and sign-on bonuses.

Statewide, the labor force participation rate, the percent of the work-aged population engaged in the job market, dropped from a pre-pandemic level of 68.7% in Dec. 2019 to 66.2% in May 2020. It appeared the pandemic caused some workers to take themselves out of the job market. Some employers and government officials opined that the temporary additional federal pandemic unemployment benefit contributed to some workers staying out of the workforce. The workforce participation rate in Utah rose back to 68.0% in November 2021.

Some economists do not believe the current low unemployment rate and labor shortage are pandemic induced.

In a June 2020 report, the U.S. Census Bureau explained the current drop in labor force participation nationwide as due to a combination of an aging population of baby boomers and a lower fertility rate.

However, Mark Knold, chief economist at the Department of Workforce Services, said Utah’s economic performance indicates that employers are finding a way to fulfill their labor needs.

“While the supply of available labor keeps shrinking, the Utah economy continues to grow,” he said. “These seem like contradictory forces, yet the Utah economy continues to expand. Utah leads the nation in job growth. Our economy cannot grow like this unless it is someway, somehow finding the labor it needs. So far that challenge is being met.”

Although a majority of Tooele County’s workforce commutes into Salt Lake County to find work, the number of jobs available in Tooele County grew in 2021 faster than any other county in the state.

In November 2021 there were 19,345 jobs in Tooele County compared to 16,678 in November 2019, making a 16% increase for the two-year period. The increase in jobs statewide for the same time period was 3.6%.

The majority of new jobs in Tooele County are manufacturing jobs, which tend to be higher paying full-time jobs with plenty of hours. This has contributed, in part, to an increase in the county’s monthly average wage, according to DWS officials.

While the average wage paid in Tooele County has gone up, it still remains lower than the statewide average. The average wage-earner working in Tooele County made $3,766 per month in the second quarter of 2021. The statewide second quarter 2021 average monthly wage was $4,581, according to the DWS.