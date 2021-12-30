Top News 2021 #4: Latter-day Saints break ground for Deseret Peak Temple

After canceling plans in 2020 to build a temple in Erda, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced a new location, a new name and held a groundbreaking ceremony for their temple in the Tooele Valley.

In January 2021, the Church announced the relocation and renaming of their temple previously announced to be built in Erda.

“After considering current circumstances and opportunities, an alternate site for the temple has been selected. Previously known as the Tooele Valley Utah Temple, the new temple will be renamed the Deseret Peak Utah Temple,” read the announcement.

The selected site was in the Overlake development in Tooele City, west of the intersection of 2400 North 400 West on 17.98 acres donated by Perry Homes.

The exterior and interior designs remained as depicted in previously released renderings.

The temple will feature a cast stone exterior with copper shingles done in a pioneer style, said Bill Williams, director of temple design for the Church.

Williams and other architects drew details from nearby historic tabernacles in planning for the new temple in Tooele. Additionally, several flowers native to the Tooele Valley—including cliffrose and silvery lupine—will be featured throughout the temple in various rooms as well as on art glass and the building’s exterior, according to Church officials.

The three-story temple will be approximately 70,000 square feet. A new 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse will also be built on the site.

“The First Presidency expresses gratitude for the faith and prayers of Church members in this area, and continues to encourage all people to treat one another with kindness and Christlike love,” read the announcement.

In March a groundbreaking ceremony for the Deseret Peak Utah Temple was announced for May 2021.

On May 15 around 300 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered on the site of the temple in Tooele City to witness the groundbreaking and dedicatory prayer for the site of the Deseret Peak Utah Temple.

Members of the groundbreaking committee aided by local contractors and a nursery transformed the dry, almost barren land, into an oasis of landscaping boulders and greenery with the background of the snow-capped Stansbury Mountain range with Deseret Peak in center stage.

Elder Brook P. Hales of the Quorum of the Seventy, and a Grantsville resident, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony. Elder Berne S. Broadbent, Area Seventy, also attended and participated in the ceremony.

Temples are where “heaven and earth intersect,” said Elder Hales in his remarks before he offered a dedicatory prayer for the temple site.

Latter-day Saint prophets and leaders since Brigham Young have spoken of the time when temples would “dot the earth.”

For Merna Dalton, who spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony, a temple in Tooele meant that day had arrived.

“Remember the saying — that ‘temples will dot the earth someday?’ It’s someday,” she said. “We love temples, and we love that Heavenly Father puts temples so that it will remind us that families can be together forever.”

“I have prayed that we would be able to have a temple in this valley, and I am so grateful to be able to be here as we break ground for the Deseret Peak Utah Temple,” said Tooele resident Dianne Rose during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Temples differ from the Church’s meetinghouses or chapels. All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local meetinghouses.

The primary purpose of temples, however, is for faithful members of the Church to participate in sacred ceremonies such as marriages that unite families forever and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptised while living — a practice that Latter-day Saints believe was followed in New Testament times, but was later lost, according to their newsroom website.

Latter-day Saints believe temples point to Jesus Christ and their eventual life with Him, their Heavenly Father and their family members on the condition of faithfulness to Christ’s teachings, according to the Church’s website.

“It (the Temple) is going to help us find our way home,” said Elder Hales.