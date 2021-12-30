Top News 2021 #5: COVID pandemic continues

The COVID-19 pandemic that arrived in Tooele County in March 2020 stuck with us throughout 2021.

Community members adapted to mask mandate changes, new variants, and more testing.

In the first paper of the year on Jan. 5, the Transcript reported that the Tooele County Health Department had recorded another death, which brought the number of COVID-related deaths up to 13 and the total number of cases in the county up to 4,716.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Tooele County stands at 84 as of Dec. 30, 2021.

The health department also told the Transcript that those aged 25 to 44 were most likely to catch COVID-19.

In February, Tooele County Health Department Officials reminded residents to wear their masks.

“Continued public health measures will protect others that have not been vaccinated,” Amy Bate, public health officer said, referring to the wearing of masks. “Using all of the tools available will help to stop the pandemic.”

Also in February, the testing location at the Tooele Park and Ride, located at 2400 N. 400 East in Tooele City was mentioned for the first time in the Transcript.

The testing location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers rapid antigen and saliva PCR tests.

The Tooele Park and Ride site proved to be the most popular testing location for members of the community during the year.

Tooele County entered the moderate level of the Governor and Utah Department of Health’s COVID-19 transmission index in March.

The index had three levels-high, moderate, and low.

The system was calculated by analyzing the seven-day percent positivity rate, 14-day case rate, and statewide ICU utilization.

Changes from a lower transmission level to a higher transmission level were able to occur weekly and changes from a higher transmission level to a lower transmission level could occur every 14 days.

“Tooele County moved to the moderate level on the transmission index,” announced Bate in March. “It means our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is moderate, our seven-day average percent positive is low, and our statewide ICU utilization rate is moderate, for an overall level of moderate on the transmission index.”

In April, the Tooele County Health Department recorded 41 deaths, a large jump since the first of the year after the legislature ended the mask mandate on April 10.

After the mandate ended, certain businesses and schools still required masks.

In June, the health department recorded a spike in cases related to the new Delta and UK variant of COVID-19.

Prior to the spike, the health department recorded an average of six or seven new cases of the virus daily, but on June 29, they recorded 42, leaving the county with over 7,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

In August, the health department recorded over 8,000 positive cases of the virus and 50 deaths.

Monoclonal antibody therapy was written about in the Oct. 26 issue of the Transcript.

The closest place to receive the therapy that helps the body to fight COVID-19 is in West Valley City.

By the end of October, over 11,000 residents of Tooele County had tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and 64 individuals had died.

This month, the Tooele County Health Department announced the arrival of the Omicron variant in the state, which has since arrived in the county.

Omicron is taking over as the dominant variant, but research so far shows that it comes with mild effects.

“The Omicron variant is widespread throughout the state and is assumed to be in Tooele County,” Dacota Shell, COVID public information officer at the Tooele County Health Department said on Tuesday.

The Utah Department of Health released a report Wednesday stating that since the beginning of the pandemic, 633,429 positive cases of the virus have been reported, along with 3,781 deaths, and 27,446 hospitalizations.