Top News 2021 #6: Carvana comes to Tooele

Carvana, a company that buys and sells used cars, finished building their facility in the Industrial Depot and created over 200 new jobs.

Carvana’s arrival at the Industrial Depot was first announced in 2020 at a Tooele City Planning Commission meeting.

An application for a conditional use permit was submitted to the Commission by Brock Nelson of Tempe, Arizona, who works for Carvana.

During their meeting, the planning commission voted unanimously to approve the CUP and forwarded a positive recommendation to the City Council, which got the process going.

After Carvana was approved by the Tooele City Council, workers began construction on the 107.5-acre parcel located at 299 Lodestone Way, next to the existing Cabela’s Distribution Center.

Workers built a 200,000-square-foot-building that serves as a vehicle inspection site on the property zoned I-Industrial.

“Before the move to Tooele, we strategically determined which communities to invest in based on several factors, ultimately looking to both serve as many customers as possible with a great selection of cars at great prices but also to stimulate the local economies that we join as well,” David Klemow, public relations specialist at Carvana said.

In October, when construction at the site was nearly complete, the company hosted a hiring event at the Best Western Hotel in Tooele where they planned to fill 220 jobs.

“More than just jobs or seasonal gigs, positions inside our new state-of-the-art Tooele inspection center are career pathing opportunities that allow qualified candidates to gain valuable on-the-job knowledge in the automotive industry, even without prior experience,” Klemow said prior to the hiring event. “From there, Carvana team members can explore several different career paths within the company, with cross-training programs available to help team members branch out and pursue their interests.”

During the event, Carvana had many positions to fill including auto body repair, auto painting, automotive repair, auto detailing, and inventory positions. And the company is still hiring. To view jobs, visit CarvanaJobsUT.com.

The company advertises that their employees are full time with medical benefits, paid time off and potential sign-on bonuses.

Carvana offers a shift from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Carvana was founded in 2012 in Phoenix, Arizona to make online car buying and selling easier.

“By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing platform,” said Klemow.

The company won’t sell cars at their location but will inspect, recondition, and photograph cars for sale.

Carvana recently opened one of their car vending machines in Lehi at 2950 N. Triumph Way.

The white brick and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 27-vehicle capacity, according to a press release from Carvana.

Those interested in purchasing a car can log into carvana.com, shop for a used car they are interested in, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator and purchase their new car, and travel to the vending machine.

After the customer arrives, a Carvana associate gives them a Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process.

“Carvana customers get a front-row seat to watch their vehicle descending through the brightly lit mountain-inspired structure from the heart of the all-glass tower,” Carvana wrote in a press release.

Customers can also trade in their used cars on the website.