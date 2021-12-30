Top News 2021 #8: Oquirrh Point referendum fails to make it to a ballot

After a successful petition and referendum effort rolled back the rezone for two developments in north east Tooele County in 2020, a citizens group failed in 2021 to get enough signatures to put a development in Erda on a ballot.

“The official petition signer count on the OP (Oquirrh Point) referendum is finalized at: 4,069 as of 12/29/21. My office has completed all submitted petition packets. The measure did not achieve the required 5,508 signature threshold to be placed on the ballot,” posted Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw on her County Clerk’s Facebook page.

The Tooele County Council approved a rezone from rural residential with a 5-acre minimum lot size and commercial general to the planned community zone for approximately 360 acres between state Route 36 and Droubay Road, from north of Erda Way to south of the future 33rd Parkway in October 2021.

The proposed development was named Oquirrh Point.

Oquirrh Point’s developers plan to put 1,260 residences on the 360 acres for an average density of 3.5 residences per acre.

The Oquirrh Point planned community will have 90 acres of open space including 60 acres in a perpetual agriculture preservation easement. The development will have 126 units of moderate income housing.

The developer would assume the county’s obligations to pay for 50% of the 33rd Parkway and to pay for an intersection at SR-36 and 33rd Parkway.

The developer would build sewer infrastructure and donate an elementary school site. Oquirrh Point Development has also offered a donation of land and cash for an Erda City hall.

Prior to voting on the rezone, a representative of the developer outlined what the developer will do with the property if the rezone is not approved.

The alternate plan, known as KTM Suites and EC Villas West, allowable under existing zoning, would put 1,100 rental residential units on 70 acres for an average density of 14 units per acre.

There would be no open space, no agricultural preservation, no moderate income housing, and no school site donation. The developer would not pick up the county’s portion of the 33rd Parkway or pay for the intersection at SR-36 and the 33rd Parkway.

The alternate plan is a permitted use under the property’s existing zoning and would not require a rezone or a conditional use permit.

During the discussion of the rezone, County Council Chairman Tripp said he was uncomfortable with the phone call he received from the applicant with the new proposal. He said it felt like “extortion.” He later withdrew the extortion comment.

Council member Kendall Thomas said while he ordinarily would leave a development of this size up to the future Erda City, the size of the alternate plan — 1,100 units that could start being built next week — gave him reason to think further.

“Oquirrh Point has lots of good stuff in it,” he said. “I like the donation to the school district, paying for 33rd Parkway pay and paying for the intersection. It’s balanced out with 5-acre lots around 5-acre lots. It goes a long way towards responsibility, but it’s not perfect.”

The County Council voted 3-1 to approve the rezone. Councilmember Tye Hoffmann abstained from voting due to a conflict of interest.

A group of citizens filed for a referendum to let county voters vote on the rezone. Five sponsors were needed by state law to file the referendum. The referendum had 11 sponsors, according to Tooele County Clerk Tracy Shaw.

The sponsors needed to collect signatures from 16% of the total registered voters in the county, which is 5,508 valid signatures in order to place the rezone decision on a ballot.

Those signatures must also include 16% of the registered voters from 4 out of 5 of the county council districts.

In December, the referendum sponsors hired paid signature gatherers, which is allowable under conditions specified in state code.

Referendum sponsor Leanne Bedell said the sponsors turned to bolstering their volunteer signature gatherers with paid workers because it’s right before Christmas, it’s the cold, the middle of winter and the state increased the number of signatures required.

All these things have made it difficult for volunteer signature gatherers, according to Bedell.

“We just needed more bodies to help,” Bedell said. “I’ve been outside in this cold weather by my house collecting signatures during rush hour.”

Bedell said that both paid and volunteer signature gatherers have complained about people following them and harassing them as they go about trying to collect signatures.

Shawni Tolley, with Landslide Political, the group hired to gather signatures, said their employees that worked in Tooele County complained about being followed and harassed while collecting signatures.

While going door to door, Tolley said some signature gatherers have complained about people following them and then trying to get between them and the door, blocking their approach to the door.

The deadline to submit the petitions to the County Clerk was 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The clerk’s office is then charged with verifying the signatures following procedures in state code, making sure that they are from registered voters

The count came up short from the required number of signatures.