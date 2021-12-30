Top News 2021 #9: Summer rainstorm floods county

“The rains came down and the floods came up …”

That was the theme song in Tooele City and some surrounding communities in Tooele County on Aug 2, 2021.

Tooele City received 1.34 inches of rain between Aug. 1 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 2, with 1.02 of those inches falling within one hour on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service’s official weather observer for Tooele City.

While those were the official reports of precipitation, some county residents reported rainfall on Sunday in their neighborhoods that exceeded two inches.

That amount of rain overwhelmed drainage systems, causing flash flooding on Tooele City’s Main Street and in other areas of the city and county.

And it wasn’t just rain, the temperature dropped from almost 90 degrees at 6 p.m. to 68 degrees at 9 p.m. on Sunday evening while wind gusts increased from 8 mph to 48 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Tooele County Emergency Management reported at 9:25 p.m. on Sunday that they had received at that time 34 reports of water damage to homes, three government buildings, and three businesses.

The Stockton Police Department reported that multiple homes in the town suffered flood damage.

One woman, in her 80s, was briefly trapped by flood waters, however she was rescued by the Stockton Fire Department, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Soldier Canyon Road out of Stockton was closed due to flooding. Soldier Creek had flooded, washing out Soldier Canyon. State Route 36 through Stockton was closed for a while on Sunday by flooding. The Utah Department of Transportation used plows to try and clear the water and debris from the roadway.

The flood waters also impacted the Union Pacific Railroad, which was alerted to the flooding of the tracks and sent crews to assess any damages and or safety concerns.

A sand bag filling location was set up at the Tooele City salt shed on South Main Street.

Settlement Canyon and Middle Canyon were closed due to large amounts of debris on their roads.

Neighbors, friends, first responders and even strangers pitched in to help pump out water, fill sandbags, check on neighbors, and help residents and businesses deal with the aftermath of the downpour.

Jon Gossett said he was at home on Sunday evening watching the storm out his window when his daughter showed him a video on Facebook of the flood on Tooele City’s Main Street.

Gossett said he immediately left home to check on the building he owns at 17 N. Main Street that houses the Mattresses by Appointment store.

Upon arrival, Gossett said the sidewalk in front of the building was a river of running water with the water running under the door of his building. The water filled the floor of the building from the front door to the back door, he said.

The long drought contributed to larger than usual runoff from the storm.

“When the ground gets as dry as it was, it doesn’t absorb the water from a quick downpour like we had,” Whitehouse said. “It all runs off the ground as it falls, instead of some of it getting absorbed.”

When UDOT revamped Tooele City’s Mains Street in 2015, one of the features touted by the state agency was a new underground storm drain system on state Route 36 through Tooele City.

Some business owners along Main Street whose buildings flooded during the storm remembered the promise of no more floods.

According to a UDOT spokesperson, Main Street flooded because the storm drain system, designed to meet the capacity of a 10-year high rainfall, was overloaded by the Aug. 1, 2021 extreme storm.

UDOT’s weather desk cited a rainfall report from the Tooele Valley Airport of 1.13” on the evening of Aug. 1 with the heaviest amount, almost eight-tenths an inch, falling in 30 minutes, according to Courtney Samuel, UDOT Region 2 communications manager.

“According to the National Weather Service’s Precipitation Frequency Estimates at the airport, this equates to about a 20-Year rainfall event,” said Samuel. “This very intense storm unfortunately caused flooding conditions on the roadway.”

But this wasn’t Tooele City’s biggest rainstorm.

Tooele City’s highest rainfall occured on May 30, 2005. On that day Tooele City received 3.7 inches of rain within a 24-hour period, causing flooding throughout the city, according to Tooele Transcript Bulletin Archives.

The May 30, 2005 storm set a new all time high for 24-hour rainfall in Tooele City. According to the NOAA Atlas 14 standard a 3.7 inch 24-hour rainfall in Tooele City has the probability of occurring once every 1,000 years.