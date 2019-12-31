Top News Stories 2019 #1: Latter-day Saints announce temple for Tooele

Tooele Valley is getting a temple.

During the closing session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ April Conference, President Russell M. Nelson announced that the church will build eight more temples — and one of them, he said, will be built in Tooele Valley.

Public speculation on the location of the temple ended in September when church leaders announced that their Tooele Valley Utah Temple will be built on the northwest corner of state Route 36 and Erda Way.

In July the church bought the 2.98-acre parcel where Virg’s Restaurant sits. The church also owns over 170 acres northwest of SR-36 and Erda Way.

A design and site plan have not been revealed but church officials have said the temple will be three stories high and approximately 70,000 square feet with an adjacent 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse. That will make the Tooele Valley temple the same size as the Latter-day Saint temple in Orlando, Florida, and 10,000 square feet larger than the Oquirrh Mountain Temple in South Jordan.

Some local citizens have expressed concern with the displacement of Virg’s and the possible affect the temple may have on the drive-in theater on the east side of SR-36 from the announced temple location.

Dave Law, owner of Virg’s Restaurant, told the Transcript Bulletin after the April temple announcement that he has had discussions with representatives of the church, but the long-term future of Virg’s was still undetermined.

“I have a month-to-month lease right now,” he said.

Law said he has operated Virg’s Restaurant at the Erda location for 23 years.

The owners of Motor Vu Theater said they are keeping an eye on temple plans for potential impact on their business.

“After 70 years of operation, and many changes to the valley, we do not plan to sell our business with this latest change,” said the owners of the Motor Vu Theater on their Facebook page following the announcement. “The owners plan to remain a part of the Tooele County landscape for many years to come. We plan to closely follow how the developments around the proposed site will be developed, lit, and any proposed/needed expansion to either Erda Way or SR-36 that may impact us happen.”

For Latter-day Saints, temples are not regular places of Sunday worship. They are quite different from regular chapels or meetinghouses, according to newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org, an official website of the church.

Latter-day Saint temples are considered houses of God, a place of holiness and peace separate from the preoccupations of the world. They provide a place where Church members make formal promises and commitments to God.

They are also the place where the highest sacraments of the faith occur — the marriage of couples and the sealing of families for eternity, according to the church’s website.