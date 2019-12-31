Top News Stories 2019 #10: In September, patrons say good-bye to family eatery

Eddie and Fong Leo retire after closing Sun Lok Yuen ♦

In September the community bid farewell to a long-serving original eatery.

On Sept. 20 Eddie Leo, who had moved to Stansbury Park in 1970, closed the doors to his family’s Chinese establishment, Sun Lok Yuen. The restaurant had been in his family for two generations.

The establishment opened for business in 1971 in Tooele after Eddie and his family moved to Stansbury Park from Ogden. They first immigrated to Ogden from Hong Kong in 1966. Eddie’s parents, Guy Fay and Bou Kin Leo, named their restaurant Sun Lok Yuen, or the “New Happy Garden,” which was chosen in the hope that the establishment would become a tranquil place for families to gather, according to Jennifer Leo, Edward’s daughter.

As the original business at 39 N. Main St. began to grow, the family eventually moved the restaurant in 1979 to 615 N. Main St.

“From the very beginning when we were at the 39 North Main, we used to be open from like 10 to two in the morning, seven days a week, and we did that for many, many, many years,” Eddie said.

“When we moved down here, we still did seven days a week for quite a while and 11 to 10 or 11, something like that,” he said. “I’m here every day.”

Eddie said that working at the restaurant has been a lot of work, but it’s all paid off for him and his family because of their love for community and the business. That love was reciprocated by his customers, Eddie said.

“You have to love the business and love the job and love the people,” he said.

Eddie would eventually become the proprietor in 2003 after his brother Dee departed to work at another job. Eddie, accompanied by his wife Fong Leo, would go on to serve the community for a total of 48 years.

“Loving people is something Edward does well,” his daughter, Jennifer Leo said.

He loves it all, but more than anything, he loves the many connections he’s had the privilege of making,” Jennifer said.

As one of the longest-running independent restaurants in Tooele, Eddie’s family has had the opportunity to meet countless people. Many of their customers have become close friends. Customers will pop into the kitchen just to say hello to my dad, Jennifer said.

Eddie added, “We have a lot of old friends. I’m going to miss this when I retire. We have lots and lots of friends. We’re just like family.”

Of all the things the Leo family has enjoyed about running a restaurant, the customers are at the top of the list.

Jennifer and her siblings also learned a lot about hard work from watching their parents run the business.

“For them, it was their American Dream. They were able to build a life for themselves and their family,” she said. “Speaking as a child that was raised in a restaurant, a lot of values were instilled in us growing up in the restaurant and learning that industry. [We learned to] work hard. [My parents] showed us that by example; they showed us what building a life is. And I think my dad would admit to this.”

Eddie said he intends to spend his retirement traveling and generally enjoying life.