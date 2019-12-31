Top News Stories 2019 #2: Voters turn down school bond, overturn disputed zone change

In 2019, Tooele County voters rejected a bond request from the Tooele County School District. In Grantsville voters overturned their city council’s zone change. And in Tooele City, following a recount, voters picked three new faces for their city council.

The Tooele County School Board asked voters to approve a $190 million bond for new schools and school security. The proposed bond included $100 million for a new high school in Overlake, $50 million for a new junior high school in Stansbury Park, and $30 million for a new elementary school in Grantsville.

In addition to the three new schools, the proposed bond also included $10 million for security upgrades for existing schools.

The school district argued that the bond was needed to alleviate crowding at schools and make room for more growth.

On election night 58% of the voters said no to the bond.

“We will evaluate as a board,” said Maresa Manzione, board president. “The vote does not change the need. We will do what we can. It may be uncomfortable and crowded. There may be some boundary and schedule changes.”

In Grantsville City, residents collected sufficient signatures to allow voters to weigh in on the decision by the City Council to rezone property at 300 S. state Route 112, south of the Maverick store on state Route 138, from a commercial district to high-density housing.

Voters supported the overturn of their City Council’s decision.

At the end of ballot counting on election eve, 64% of voters favored the commercial zone over high-density housing.

In Tooele City it took a recount, but eventually three new members were elected to the City Council.

The new Tooele City Council members are: Justin Brady, Ed Hansen and Tony Graf.

Dave McCall, the only incumbent, was seven votes ahead of Graf when ballot counting was completed on election eve. But when provisional and additional mail in ballots were counted two days later, McCall’s lead shrunk to one vote.

At the end of a recount, Graf was declared the winner with a three vote lead over McCall.

McCall was first elected in November 2007 and heralded in news stories as the first African-American elected to the Tooele City Council.

Graf’s election may also be a first.

Graf may be the first Tooele City Council member of Hispanic descent. His mother immigrated to the U.S. as a child from Mexico.