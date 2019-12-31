Top News Stories 2019 #3: Tooele City Police find woman and her husband dead in apartment

Wife was found on her bed, husband in a chest freezer ♦

From the news of the weird, a husband and wife pair were found deceased in their Tooele apartment on Nov. 22. The 75-year-old woman was found deceased on her bed and her husband was found deceased in the apartment’s chest freezer, initially reported to have been in the freezer anywhere from 18 months to 11 years.

The bodies were found by a Tooele City police detective conducting a welfare check at Remington Park Apartments located at 495 W. Utah Ave.

The welfare check was requested after a maintenance worker reported not seeing the woman for approximately two weeks, according to a press release from Tooele City Police Department.

The call for the welfare check was received shortly before 11 a.m. When the officer arrived, he found the woman deceased on her bed, said Tooele City Police Sgt. and spokesperson Jeremy Hansen.

The Office of the Medical Examiner and Utah State Crime Lab were contacted and responded to the scene. Both bodies were transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy, according to the release.

On Dec. 17 new details emerged in the case.

During their investigation, detectives found a notarized letter in the apartment that was allegedly written by the husband found in the freezer, identified as Paul Edward Mathers. The letter, notarized on Dec. 2, 2008, stated that his deceased wife, Jeanne Souron-Mathers, was not responsible for his death.

Tooele City detectives contacted the notary, who said that she didn’t read the note, as is not required by her job, Hansen said.

As of Dec. 16, it was unclear who wrote the note and police have not yet submitted the letter for a handwriting analysis, Hansen said.

Police learned from the United States Department of Veteran Affairs that Mrs. Souron-Mathers had received over $177,000 or more in VA checks.

According to accounts from Paul Edward Mather’s sister and the VA, the time frame of his death has been narrowed down to between Feb. 4, 2009, and March 8, 2009, Hansen said.

“We found out he was last seen on Feb. 4, 2009, by the VA,” Hansen said. Mathers would have been 58 at the time of his death.

“The VA records show that he was also being seen for a terminal illness,” the sergeant said. It is unknown if the terminal illness contributed to Mather’s death.

Detectives have also subpoenaed the Social Security Administration to determine whether Souron-Mathers was also receiving her husband’s social security checks.

“As of now, we don’t know if they were working together, but we can’t yet release what’s in the rest of the letter as it pertains to an active investigation,” Hansen said.

“We are trying to determine who wrote the letter,” he said.