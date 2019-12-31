Top News Stories 2019 #5: UDOT completes Grantsville Main Street improvements

$3.5M project included paving and infrastructure projects ♦

The Utah Department of Transportation completed paving and infrastructure operations on Grantsville’s Main Street during the last week of November.

As part of the effort to preserve and extend the life of Main Street, which is state Route 138 in Grantsville, UDOT removed and replaced the asphalt on Main Street from Clark Street on the west to the junction with state Route 112 on the east.

“Our crews did a tremendous job to finish this project within the timeline,” said Courtney Samuel, UDOT Region 2 senior communications manager.

“They worked every available day around the clock to complete the project and they did,” Samuel said. “They couldn’t work past due to some operational restrictions, but every available moment, they were working extremely hard to finish.”

Throughout October, motorists experienced lane shifts, intermittent lane closures, traffic control devices and steel plates in the roadway, and occasional one-way flagging operations during paving operations. November consisted of similar operations.

To improve pedestrian safety and roadway drainage, UDOT also repaired sidewalk ramps at various locations, and replaced segments of curb and gutter to bring them up to current engineering standards.

“We thank the public for being patient for the duration of this to finish the project,” Samuel said.

“The main focus of our operations was on repaving the road, which was meant to extend the life of the roadway and make it smoother,” he said. “We also improved pedestrian ramps and segments of curb and gutter to bring them up to code with the federal standards pertaining to safety and draining.”

According to Samuel, UDOT is planning on executing several other similar projects nearby to improve the roadway in the area, to include repaving SR-138 from Mills Junction to the entrance of Grantsville and repaving SR-112 into Tooele.

“These projects will really complement each other, especially with having a repaved surface in those corridors,” Samuel said.

According to Samuel, the Main Street project was paid for entirely by federal money, valued at $3.5 million with $538,192 in expenditures. No state funds were used for the project.