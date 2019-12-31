Top News Stories 2019 #6: Road conflicts in Ophir Canyon flare up in 2019 — again

Landowners install gates, locks on trails to stop motorized use ♦

Conflict over the status of roads in Ophir Canyon flared up again this year.

Landowners in the canyon reported that the upper gate to Serviceberry Road in Ophir Canyon, which was closed by a court order, was torn down during Labor Day weekend.

“This is the second time this summer the top gate has been ripped out on Serviceberry,” said a representative of the Leo Ault family. ”They tore it right off the post and then drove on top of it.”

There were side-by-side tracks on the back of the sign that says “Hikers and horsemen only” and the gate was bent, the Leo Ault family told the Transcript Bulletin.

A copy of the court order closing Serviceberry Road affixed to the gate post was also removed, according to the property owners.

In 2018, the Tooele County Commission declared Serviceberry Road, which climbs the west side of Ophir Canyon, to be a public road and open to all forms of travel, including motorized vehicles.

But two days later a judge closed the road with a temporary restraining order staying the county commission’s decision until a full court hearing is held on Serviceberry Road.

That hearing may not happen until August 2020, according to Tooele County Commissioner Kendall Thomas.

Pending the court decision, Serviceberry Road is closed to all but foot and horseback riding traffic. The Leo Ault family either owns Serviceberry Road as a private road or Serviceberry Road is a public road running through the Leo Ault family’s property.

The conflict over roads in Ophir Canyon heated up again about two weeks before Labor Day in 2019.

Thomas told the Transcript Bulletin that his phone lit up with people who called to complain about new gates that blocked popular all-terrain vehicle trails on the Jacob City Loop and in Ophir Canyon other than Serviceberry Road.

“The county commission believes that these gates are not legal,” Thomas said. “As a commission, we are resolved to open up these trails.”

One of the property owners in the area admitted they erected the gates, but asserted that the new gates were on private property and blocked trails that are not public.

After consulting attorneys, the county posted letters on the gates and sent copies to the landowners.

The letters informed the property owners that the roads blocked by their gates have “been dedicated as a public road by virtue of public use under Utah Code Section 72-5-104.”

In the letter the county demanded that the locks preventing public access to the roads be removed by 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.

“If you continue to restrict access to this public road, we have been authorized to take further additional steps to restore the public’s access. We additionally expect that locks will not be placed on the other, currently unlocked gates,” ended the letter.

Aug. 28 came and went and the status of the gates and locks in Ophir Canyon did not change.

The county has no immediate plans to cut locks off or force gates open, according to Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp.

“We have reached out to the property owners and will sit down with them and see if we can work something out without heading to court,” he said. “We already have a conference set up with one of the property owners.”

The County Commission is united in the resolve to get the public access to the roads they have always had access to, according to Tripp.

“There should be absolutely no doubt that we want those gates open,” he said.

If the county cannot reach an agreement with the property owners, then the county will pursue legal action, according to Tripp.

“We will go to court with our evidence that these are public roads and ask for an order requiring the gates to be opened,” Thomas said. “We want to do this right and have the court behind us when we open those gates.”

Thomas asked for the public to be patient and not try to remove the locks or to forcibly open the gates while the commissioners work on opening them.