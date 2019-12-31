Top News Stories 2019 #7: Green Ravine fire declared largest in the state at its peak

Fire cost took nearly 200 firefighters, $1.2M to suppress ♦

In September northern Tooele County became ground zero for the largest active fire in the state at the time.

At its peak, the Green Ravine fire burned 2,117 acres east of Lake Point and up into the OquirrhMountains.

The fire, which was sparked Sept. 3, grew quickly in the initial days as it raced up the Oquirrh Mountains. In the first two days of the fire, single-engine air tankers dumped 68 loads of retardant, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Personnel peaked at 160 firefighters, along with engines and air support units, such as helicopters and planes. In addition to the North Tooele Fire District, firefighters from the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department helped to combat the fire, accompanied by personnel coming from a national pool, including out-of-state and out-of-area fire crews from federal agencies like the BLM and U.S. Forest Service.

During its growth, the Green Ravine fire threatened homes in Lake Point, though there were no required evacuations. As it spread up the mountainside, the fire also endangered communication towers on the peak of the Oquirrhs, but firefighters were able to keep the fire at bay.

Crews had to deal with steep and rocky terrain at the head of the fire near the peaks of the northern Oquirrh Mountains. The fire remained intense after its initial growth in areas of oak and maple trees, according to Jason Curry, spokesman for the state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

The cost to suppress the fire reached $1.2 million, while 188 firefighters were involved in battling the blaze at its peak, according to a Facebook post from Tooele County Emergency Management. The fire reached a Type 3 incident management team response at its peak, which is classified by the state as an extended attack response.

Despite the difficult terrain providing challenges to containment, it was reported to be 90% contained by Sept. 7. A single hand crew of 13 firefighters remained on scene following the initial weekend.

The burn scar, which reaches from the railroad tracks east of Lake Point to the top of the Oquirrh Mountains, remains a visible reminder of what was the largest active fire in the state at its peak.

According the North Tooele Fire District spokesperson Jon Smith, The Utah State Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands determined that the fire was caused by an electrical spark or arc from a power pole.