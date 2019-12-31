Top News Stories 2019 #8: Erda residents fight back against rezones to keep rural lifestyle

Court turns down petitioner’s request but the battle is not over ♦

Erda residents continued their battle to keep their rural lifestyle alive in 2019.

As 2018 drew to a close, the Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette was verifying signatures on six referendum petitions for developments approved for Erda that would put those land use decisions by the Tooele County Commission on a ballot.

If successful, voters would decide if they wanted to overturn the decisions of the County Commission.

“We need to think before we act on permanent change,” Kelli McFadden, one of the signature gatherers, told the Transcript Bulletin in 2018. “Erda has traditionally been 5-acre lots. To change that is disturbing. I’m not against anybody. I just want responsible growth.”

One of the petitions involved the development agreement for Skywalk.

Skywalk is a 246-acre planned unit development south of state Route 138 and east of Sheep Lane and west of the Erda Airport.

Plans for Skywalk include a row of four-story buildings that run parallel with the future Midvalley Highway. The first floor of the buildings will be occupied by commercial and service businesses with office space in the top three floors. Landmark buildings, such as a library, town hall, church, theater, and museum could be included in this area, according to Jay Nielsen, partner in West Valley City-based Skywalk Utah, LLC.

South of the commercial and office buildings will be another row of four-story buildings with commercial businesses on the ground floor with up to 684 high-density residential units on the top floors.

The next row of four-story buildings will be for up to 186 medium-density townhouses.

A third residential area would be north of a 300-foot wide green space from the Golden Acres subdivision with access through Golden Acres using Palmer Road. This space would be for up to 116-detached homes with a minimum lot size of 0.25 acres.

The County Commission approved a development agreement with Skywalk’s developers on Oct. 30, 2018.

Following the County Commission’s approval, Erda residents collected signatures on a referendum petition to put the Skywalk development agreement on a ballot for a public vote.

After verifying enough valid signatures to certify the referendum, Gillette declared the referendum “not legally sufficient” after receiving an opinion from Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead that stated the Skywalk development agreement was an administrative act and as such it is not subject to a referendum.

Only legislative acts are subject to a referendum, according to state code.

Five Erda citizens filed a lawsuit challenging Tooele County’s determination that the Skywalk development agreement was not subject to a referendum.

The complaint asked the court to issue an order that the Skywalk referendum, as submitted by the petitioners, be declared valid and placed on the ballot.

Third District Court Judge Matthew Bates handed down a memorandum decision on Dec. 2, 2019, denying the petition.

The petition sponsors said that Bates’ decision was not a defeat for their cause.

Bates, in writing his decision, left the door open to a referendum process if the county makes a legislative decision to change permitted uses on the property covered by the development agreement in the future.

“The Court agrees with Respondents that the Development agreement is not a legislative act and is not therefore referable. … Importantly, the Agreement does not change the zoning or change permitted use for density of the land in question,” wrote Bates in his decision.

Bates also wrote that the development agreement suggests that the developer will apply for any needed changes in zoning or permitted uses in the normal fashion.

“Paragraph eight thus contemplates that the Developer will submit applications for zoning and plat approval as required by Tooele’s Land Use Ordinance,” wrote Bates. “But those plans do not and cannot change the permitted uses of the land. … Rather, if a proposed development is inconsistent with permitted uses for the area, the developer must seek an amendment to the County Land Use Ordinance through normal channels.”

Three of the six petitions that were circulated in late 2018 were for three zone changes involving one developer for different properties in Erda.

The petitions were declared moot after the County Commission rescinded the three rezones in a Dec. 27, 2018, meeting at the request of the developer.

The petitions, dubbed “the Erda Brothers 3” by the petition sponsors, had enough valid signatures to be placed on a ballot, according to Gillette.

A new proposal for two of the three Erda properties was submitted as a planned unit development to the County. The Tooele County Planning Commission approved the PUD-CUP in September.

The County Commission heard an appeal of that approval in November. The commission has not announced a decision.

The last two referendum petitions submitted in 2018 were validated. As a result, Rio Tinto Kennecott’s Adobe Rock Ranch will be on the 2020 ballot.

Adobe Rock Ranch includes parts of Lake Point around Adobe Rock and crosses state Route 36 running to Interstate 80 and south to Stansbury Park. The land was previously zoned for a mix of agricultural, rural residential, manufacturing, and multiple uses. The County Commission rezoned the property as a planned community in 2018.

As planned, Adobe Rock Ranch will add 4,710 residential units and 329 acres of parks and trails to northern Tooele County along with a variety of commercial, retail, and open space over a 20- to 25-year period.

Also appearing on the 2020 ballot will be the Shoshone Village development.

Shoshone Village involves three parcels in the general area south of Bargain Buggys on state Route 36. Its 119 acres were rezoned from RR-5 to R-1-12, residential single family with a 12,000-square-foot minimum lot size with a zoning condition that will allow three units per acre with lot sizes ranging from 10,000 to 22,000 square feet.