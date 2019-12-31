Top News Stories 2019 #9: After delays, County opens Middle Canyon toll booth

$3 entrance fee to help make canyon ‘cleaner and safer’ ♦

After a year of false starts, there is a tollbooth at the mouth of Middle Canyon, and it was open in 2019 — and it collected fees.

Tooele County opened the tollbooth at Angel’s Landing in Middle Canyon in June. Tollbooth workers collected a $3 fee per car for entrance into the canyon.

Tollbooth workers checked vehicles both entering and leaving the canyon to make sure the $3 fee was collected from all vehicles that travel through the canyon.

Along with the tollbooth, Tooele County also erected gates at the tollbooth and just after the pavement ends on Middle Canyon Road at White Pine Campground in Middle Canyon before the switchbacks that climb to the top of Butterfield Pass.

The gates were closed from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. At the bottom of the canyon, by the tollbooth, a tire ripper allows vehicles to exit the canyon when the gates are closed, but prevents vehicles from entering until the gates are open.

The gates at the upper end of the canyon are also closed from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. A turn around area allows vehicles that arrive at the upper gate from Salt Lake County to turn around and head back to Herriman.

Along with the $3 per vehicle day use fee, a season pass for Middle Canyon was available for $35, a season pass for both Middle and Settlement Canyon was available for $50, overnight camping in designated campgrounds in Middle Canyon cost $15, and a group campsite costs $125.

Tooele County adopted a camping fee for Middle Canyon in 2014, but the $3 day use fee for the canyon was new in 2019.

The new access fee was met with mixed opinions on social media.

Some people complained about the fee with comments like, “I’ll never go up there again.”

“I’ve been going to this canyon for 10 years and have amazing memories but charging people that want to just drive up and take a hike is an insult,” read another Facebook post.

Other comments either welcomed the fee or were resigned to its inevitability to keep the canyon safe and clean.

“This is what happens when people destroy nice things, you have to pay now,” read one Facebook post about the Middle Canyon fee.

The Tooele County Commission announced in April 2018 that starting around Memorial Day 2018 weekend the county would start collecting a $3 fee for vehicles headed up Middle Canyon, just like what has done for years in Settlement Canyon.

Memorial Day 2018 came and went without a tollbooth or $3 fee. The county commission announced early in June 2018 that the installation of the tollbooth for Middle Canyon would be delayed until sometime in August. Later in 2018 the commission announced that no fee would be collected for Middle Canyon until the canyon opened in 2019.

Memorial Day 2019 came and went without a tollbooth in Middle Canyon. Tooele County officials said it would be two or three weeks until the booth would be in place.

The fees collected in Tooele County canyons go to improvements, maintenance and operations of the canyons, according to county officials.

“The idea is that the fee for Middle Canyon will help make the canyon safer and cleaner for our families,” said Mark McKendrick, Tooele County director of Facilities Management.