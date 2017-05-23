Top shots descend on Dugway for gun competition

Some of the best military, law enforcement and civilian shooters from around the state took part in the Dugway Police Department’s Tactical Top Shot 3-Gun Competition on Friday.

The event, now in its sixth year, added a shotgun course and a long-distance rifle range, with targets up to 425 meters away. Dugway Police Chief Phillip Fishbeck said the changes were based upon feedback from previous participants.

The main three-gun competition tests participants’ abilities with the rifle, shotgun and pistol. An individual course for the pistol returned, with a new target featuring 18 knockdown targets.

Another change was using metal targets throughout the three-gun course, where paper targets had previously been used on the rifle range. Fishbeck said metal targets were quicker to reset, which helped the competition move more quickly.

Vendors like Action Target and Ear Dynamics provided raffle prizes and competition awards for the 48 participants.

“At the very end, it’s the bragging rights — whoever gets the top shot for civilian, law enforcement and military,” Fishbeck said. “People talk about it all year long.”

Competing in his second Top Shot, Dugway Proving Ground Commander Col. Sean Kirschner said he was more confident heading into this year’s competition. He praised the effort by Dugway police for putting on the event and the improved course.

“It’s a great community event and we’re happy to host it,” Kirschner said. ‘It’s just going to get better and better every year, just like it did this year.”

Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer James Saylor said Top Shot was his first time watching a three-gun competition, so he wanted to watch and get a feel for it. He said he plans to compete next year if he has the opportunity.

“So far, I’m really impressed, it seems very legitimate,” Saylor said. “I was kind of expecting it to be a little Podunk thing but I got out here and saw all the tents and vendors. They do a really good job.”

The overall champion for the three-gun competition was Sandy City Police Department Lt. Greg Severson, with a time of 130.11 seconds. The military champion was Ethen Malcolm with the Utah Army National Guard with 153.57 seconds and Kurt Malcolm with Dugway Proving Ground Special Programs Division claimed the civilian competition in 185.12 seconds.

Ethen Malcolm also claimed the fastest time on the rifle range at 28 seconds, while Salt Lake City Police Officer Jeffrey Denning was quickest on the shotgun range at 12.77 seconds. Sandy City Police Sgt. Curtis Robertson won the pistol competition in 33.57 seconds.