Top News 2022: #1 Gas prices, inflation, home prices, all went up in 2022

Gas prices hit the highest level ever in 2022.

And it wasn’t just gas prices that were up.

According to AAA, the average cost of one gallon of regular gas, which started 2022 at around $3.50 per gallon, peaked in Utah at $5.26 on July 1, 2022. The price of diesel fuel in Utah peaked at $5.76 per gallon on Nov. 23, 2022.

Both peaks set a new historic high fuel price.

On June 15, 2022, we reported that gas prices in Tooele County had reached an all-time historic high with some gas stations posting prices over $5 per gallon.

At the time, AAA reported that despite high prices, drivers weren’t changing their driving habits, but some Tooele drivers told us that $5 per gallon gas prices changed their driving and purchasing habits.

“I’m making more budget friendly meals to keep grocery costs down,” said Jana Perkins, Stansbury Park. “I only put $20-$40 in my tank at a time instead of filling it up. I am also waiting until I need to run two or more errands before driving to Tooele. I’ve also reduced driving to places I can walk to. I’m using my legs a lot more!”

Gas prices have since come down. As of Dec. 21, 2022, the national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.11 with Utah a little higher at $3.45 per gallon, while in Tooele the average price was $3.27 per gallon, according to AAA.

Kiplinger listed several things that combined to increase gas prices: global oil demand rebounding from the pandemic faster than production, the war in Ukraine, efforts in the U.S. to transition the economy away from reliance on fossil fuels, and energy companies’ reluctance to invest in more oil.

But the price of gas wasn’t the only thing in Tooele County that went up in 2022.

Along with the rest of the country, inflation increased the price of most everything.

The U.S. average annual inflation rate was 1.2% in 2020 and 4.7% in 2021.

The November 2022 12-month inflation rate was 7.1%, according to the U.S. Bureau Labor Statistics.

The November 2022 inflation rate for the eight state Mountain West area, which includes Utah, was higher than the national rate at 8.3%. While 8.3% is the average rate of inflation, which is based on a variety of items using the Consumer Price Index, the November inflation rate for food alone in the Mountain West area was 10.6%.

Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco forecast that inflation has peaked and will continue to recede gradually but will not reach the Federal Reserve Board’s goal of a 2% average for another three years or more.

Pressures driving inflation up included supply disruptions including pandemic-related disruptions in production that lasted longer than expected but appear to be relenting, a general labor shortage, the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China, have all been suggested by economists as supply disruptions leading to inflation. At the same time supply disruption occurred, strong consumer demand has also contributed to elevated inflation, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

With historic low unemployment rates, a Utah Department of Workforce Services economist has pointed out that high inflation rates are theoretically tied to low unemployment rates because each influences the other. A tight labor market pushes wages higher, which increases costs of production, which generally translates to higher commodity prices.

Not only have gas prices and general inflation increased in 2022, home prices in Tooele County soared in 2021 and continued to rise during the first six months of 2022.

The median sales price of a home in Tooele County in October 2020 was $325,000. In October 2021 the median sales price of a Tooele County home was $410,000. By May 2022, the median sales price of a home in Tooele County reached $499,654 before dropping to $452,000 in October 2022, the most recent month with statistics available from the Utah Association of Realtors.

On top of increased home prices, two taxing entities in Tooele County raised their property tax rate above the certified rate for 2022 — Tooele City and the North Tooele Fire District. The Tooele County School Board considered a property tax increase but they changed their minds and adopted the certified property tax rate after a public hearing in 2022.