Top News 2022: #3 Jacob City Fire

The Jacob City fire, started by a faulty generator, was reported on July 9. It burned nearly 4,200 acres and cost over $7 million.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 p.m. on July 9 at the Jacob City Trail Head. At that time, the fire was estimated to have burned around four acres.

Firefighters named the fire the “Jacob City Fire,” because it started in the area of the trail head, even though it never burned to Jacob City itself. The fire spread quickly, because of dry conditions, low humidity, high wind speeds, and high temperatures.

By the next morning, the fire had burned over 3,000 acres and was 0% contained. It had caused evacuations of Soldier Canyon and Settlement canyon. That evening, officials reported that the fire was 14% contained. Fire officials quickly called out aerial reinforcements to pour water on the fire, and crews from far and wide showed up to help fight the fire.

The fire was such a large-scale event that on July 11, Utah Governor Spencer Cox held a press conference in a location near Soldier Canyon to talk about the fire. By July 12, local fire officials had called out a type two incident team to help fight the fire.

Quickly, around 250 personnel arrived from all over the state and Idaho, along with two dozers, eight engines, five helicopters, and six crews. Crews worked to draw water from a basin close to the area and poured around 700 to 800 gallons of water on the fire at a time.

The fire affected Stockton City’s water supply, causing the town to switch from their supply in Soldier Canyon to a well. Despite circulating rumors, the well water was still drinkable.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from a faulty generator that had exploded. Gary Carr, a man living in an RV called 911 on July 9 around 2:30 p.m. to report that his generator had caught fire and spread to nearby trees in the area of the Jacob City Trail Head.

Investigators presented a warrant to seize Carr’s trailer and generator. He was interviewed on July 12. Carr admitted that on the afternoon of July 9, he plugged in a circular saw into a recently purchased, refurbished, “like new” generator, according to a press release.

Reportedly, the cord of the saw had been cut and then taped back together. During use, the saw became extremely hot, so Carr set it down on the back of his RV, which happened to be next to a sealed gas can. Carr then plugged the RV into the generator and went inside. Around 10 minutes later, he heard a loud pop, followed by hissing noises. He said he went outside to see the top of the generator on fire as well as the surrounding trees. Carr was arrested and charged with reckless burning and reckless endangerment, both class A misdemeanors. He was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center.

By July 19, the fire was 93% contained.

That week, a meeting was held where fire officials talked about monsoonal moisture and possibility of post-fire debris flow. They told individuals living near the fire to dig a channel or put sandbags out so debris didn’t flow into their yards or homes. During the meeting, officials also talked about basement flooding.

Residents living in Soldier Canyon spoke with the Transcript Bulletin about their experiences with the fire.

“The wind was blowing to the east and it blew the fire around our property, rather than having it come straight across our property,” Mike Burnett said. “We were five hundred yards from where the fire started and the Jacob City Trailhead is across one ravine from us.”

By July 27, the fire had burned 4,185 acres, but was finally 100% contained.

Overall, helicopter flight time totaled over 294 hours and over 230,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire, according to Kelly Wickens, Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands public information officer.

Soldier Canyon reopened on July 27.

The fire cost over $7.3 million, which came out of the State of Utah’s pocket, as well as from the Bureau of Land Management.

At the request of a Tooele County Attorney’s Office, 3rd District Court Judge Teresa Welch dropped the charges against Carr in November. In the motion for dismissal, Gary Searle, chief deputy Tooele County attorney, requested that the action against Carr be dismissed “in the interest of justice.”

“In this case, we didn’t believe that we had sufficient evidence that the defendant acted recklessly as defined in the criminal code,” Scott Broadhead, Tooele County attorney said.