Top News 2022: #4 Domestic Violence deaths

Sadly, 2022 saw several domestic violence deaths in Tooele County.

Grantsville City police officers were dispatched to a home on Quirk Street on June 3, in reference to a one-year-old male not breathing, according to a probable cause statement.

When they arrived, officers performed life saving measures on the child and the child was transported to the hospital. At the hospital, the child was found to have numerous, serious injuries, both new and preexisting.

After interviewing the child’s father, Aaron Michael Visser, police transported him to the Tooele County Detention Center where he was booked for aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony.

A few days later, the victim died as a result of the injuries and Visser’s charge was upgraded to criminal homicide-aggravated murder, a first-degree felony. After interviewing three of the child’s siblings, it was concluded that Visser was abusive towards them. The children also reported that the baby often received injuries while inside a bedroom with Visser, and they said they heard a thud at the time of the incident on June 3, according to the probable cause statement.

Visser was interviewed by Grantsville Police. He denied knowing what caused the baby’s injuries. Later during the interview, he told police that he played a game where he threw the infant victim on his bed and he had misjudged the distance, and the child had bounced over the end of the bed and hit the ground, according to the probable cause statement.

As of Nov. 15, 2022, Visser was in the Tooele County Detention Center waiting for a January 24, 2023 scheduling conference on charges of aggravated murder.

A man was arrested on Aug. 18, 2022 after his wife was found dead inside their Tooele apartment.

Tooele City Police officers were dispatched to Settlement Canyon Apartments, located at 810 S. 1050 West at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2022 on a report of an unconscious female unresponsive and not breathing. Officers were told that there was blood present and the woman was in the bathroom, wedged between the toilet and the bathtub, according to a probable cause statement filed in the 3rd District Court by a Tooele City Police detective.

When they arrived, police found a deceased 35-year-old female in the home’s bathroom with a bullet hole in her head. The victim was later identified as Porchia Patterson.

While officers were on scene, Michael L. Patterson called 911 and told them he had shot his wife. Patterson notified dispatch where he was located.

When officers arrived, Patterson was taken into custody without incident. Before being transported to the Tooele City Police Station for an interview, Patterson led officers to the area where his vehicle was located.

Upon searching the area where his vehicle was parked, officers found the victim’s cell phone, a firearm, and a magazine. The casing matched the bullets in the magazine. No casing was found at the crime scene, according to the pc statement.

Neighbors at the crime scene told police that they heard screaming around the time the shooting took place. Neighbors entered the apartment and located a 9-year-old boy who said his mom was in the bathroom and was not moving. The neighbors entered the residence, found the victim, and called 911.

After interviewing Patterson, he was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on homicide charges.

As of Dec, 6, 2022, Patterson was in the Tooele County Detention Center waiting for a January 10, 2023 scheduling conference on charges that include murder and domestic violence in the presence of a child, according to court records.

Tooele City police were dispatched to a location near Date and Third Street in Tooele City on Nov. 1, 2022 around 2 a.m.

A woman who called dispatch to report the incident said she had returned home from work around 2 a.m. to find her 60-year-old boyfriend, James Stockmoe, unconscious and not breathing on the living room couch of their apartment, which they shared with another roommate, 55-year-old Richard Perales. The woman also stated that her boyfriend looked like he had been severely beaten, according to a probable cause statement.

When officers arrived on scene, they attempted life saving measures but despite doing so, the male succumbed to the injuries he received. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers noticed the victim had severe head and facial trauma, primarily on the left side of his face. They also found a pool of blood near the victim. Perales was located sleeping in a room of the basement apartment. He was taken to the police department for questioning.

After searching the home, officers found a pair of dark shoes with yellow soles with blood on the bottom and top. Video surveillance showed Perales wearing the same shoes earlier that evening. Perales told detectives he remembered coming home from the bar before the incident and remembered the victim talking negatively about his mother and calling him derogatory names. Perales said he backhanded the victim but didn’t remember anything after that.

Perales was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center and charged with domestic violence murder, a first-degree felony and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony, as a juvenile in an upstairs room heard the victim being assaulted.

As of Dec. 13, 2022, Perales was in the Tooele County Detention Center waiting for a January 17, 2023 scheduling conference on his charges.