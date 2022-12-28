Top News 2022: #5 Tooele man arrested after three-hour standoff with firearm

Ceilly Sutton

Staff writer

A four hour standoff with an armed man in a Tooele City residential neighborhood ended peacefully in 2022.

Marcus Joseph Martinez, a Tooele resident, was arrested on Dec. 8 after illegally discharging a firearm over 20 times over the head of law enforcement officers in the direction of homes in his Elk Meadow Loop neighborhood of Tooele City.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail without bail on three counts of aggravated assault, third-degree felonies; illegal discharge of a firearm, a class B misdemeanor; felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; and reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.

Tooele City Police officers were dispatched to the address on Elk Meadow Loop on Dec. 8, just before 1 p.m. regarding a report of lewdness, which turned into shots fired upon officers’ arrival, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by the arresting officer.

The reporting party told dispatch that the male was her son and was worried he would shoot at someone. She later provided a statement that Martinez had choked her. It is unclear whether she was injured.

When officers arrived, two male individuals/witnesses advised the officers that Martinez pointed an assault rifle directly at them when he was standing in the middle of the roadway while they were driving in front of the home.

As the officers began staging in the area, Martinez discharged an AR-15 rifle which belonged to an individual living in the home, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

As SWAT officers who responded to the scene showed up, Martinez fired an excess of 20 rounds over the officer’s heads and in the direction of homes in the area from inside his home, according Bentley.

During the incident, officers locked down parts of Skyline Drive, Deer Hollow Road south of Skyline Drive, Elk Meadow Loop, and Oak Lane. The roads were shut down for around four and a half hours and residents weren’t allowed to return home, according to Bentley.

Martinez finally came out of the home and was arrested around 4 p.m. He was booked into the Tooele County Jail.

Martinez appeared in court before 3rd District Judge Teresa Welch on Dec. 19.

During the court session, Martinez’s lawyer, Mark Brown, who was not court appointed, talked with Welch on behalf of Martinez.

Brown and Martinez waved the reading of his charges and a detention hearing was set.

Martinez has previous felony and misdemeanor from previous encounters with police.

