Top News 2022: #6 Drought lingered while heatwave hit Tooele County

Winter storms in 2022, brought the amount of water in Tooele Valley’s snowpack up to 112% of normal by Jan. 1, but the ensuing dry and warm weather pattern reduced that early high to 63% of normal as of Valentine’s Day.

August 2022 was one of the wettest Augusts on record for Tooele County, but the wettest August was followed by 13 days of record breaking heat.

By the end of the water year on Sept. 30, 2022 precipitation in the mountain sites that recharge Tooele Valley’s reservoirs and groundwater monitored by the National Resource Conservation Service averaged 90% of the 30-year median value.

Nevertheless, the U.S Drought Monitor listed Tooele County, as well as most of Utah, as in an extreme drought as the water year came to a close at the end of September 2022.

The Drought Monitor uses several indexes that measure soil moisture, streamflow data, temperature records and precipitation records to determine long-range drought conditions. Extreme drought conditions are described by the Drought Monitor as “experiencing major drop and pasture losses and widespread water shortages or restrictions.”

Tooele’s recorded daily high temperature between Aug. 29 and Sept. 11, exceeded the 30-year average or “normal” on all but one day. On the other days, the high temperature ranged from 3.7 degrees above normal to 19 degrees above normal.

Temperatures in Tooele City topped out at 100 degrees or more for four days between Sept. 1 and 7, reaching a high of 102 degrees on Wednesday Sept. 7, according to the National Weather Service.

The higher than normal temperatures were due to what meteorologists call a heat dome.

Heat domes occur when a high pressure area stays over the same area, trapping heat under it like a lid on a boiling pot. Underneath the dome, temperatures rise, winds are weak, and humidity may be high.

Cooling systems in some public buildings were taxed by the heat. Some school buildings were warmer than usual. Two elementary schools ran for two-half days as their cooling systems were being worked on.

Tooele County canceled a planning commission meeting due to excessive heat in the County Building. Erda City Council went ahead and held their meeting in the basement of the County Building on Thursday night in a room that started out at 87 degrees but lowered to 80 degrees by the time the meeting ended.

2022 ended with above normal snowpack on Tooele Valley’s mountains but it remains to be seen what the remainder of the water year will bring.

Weather watches say it will take more than one year of higher than normal snowfall to fill reservoirs and end drought conditions.

“People tend to think one good storm will pull us out of drought, but it actually takes many storms over the entire winter to reach average,” said Candice Hasenyager, director of the Utah Division of Water Resources. “With several years of drought behind us, it will likely take several years to recover.”