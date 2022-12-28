Top News 2022: #7 Challenges and victories for the new city of Erda in 2022

The incorporation of Erda City was approved by voters in November 2020. The first city council was elected in November 2021. But Erda really became a city in January 2022.

The Lieutenant Governor’s Office issued a certification of incorporation for Erda City on Jan. 4, 2022, after a 3rd District Court judge in Salt Lake City denied a request for a temporary restraining order that would have stopped the issuing of the certificate of incorporation.

As the new year started for Erda City, the Tooele County Council approved an offer for financial payments and municipal services for Erda City during their Feb. 15 meeting.

However, after Erda City hired the attorney that represented the plaintiffs, including two Erda City Council members acting as individuals, in a court case against the County and County Recorder/Surveyor Jerry Houghton, the County Council met in a special meeting on Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. and pulled back on some of their original offer of services to Erda.

The County Council made three major changes in their proposal. First, if Erda City did not accept the proposal from the County to provide services, all services to Erda City would have been terminated as of midnight on March 8. The term for road service was to end on June 30, 2022 with no extensions. And third, the 10-year pay back for law enforcement services was withdrawn.

County council member Scott Wardle expressed his reservations about the Erda City Council.

“I am concerned about the behavior of two city council members and their openness and transparency when they concealed that they were party to a lawsuit,” Wardle said. “I am concerned about our employees being subject to continued innuendo and accusations without merit. I don’t want our citizens to pay for those, that’s my hope.”

However, by the end of the year, things changed.

The Tooele County Council unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with Erda City for road maintenance and law enforcement services for Erda during the County Council’s Nov. 29, 2022 meeting. The County Council members also indicated that they would be amenable to considering renewing the agreement after June 2024.

“This is a good agreement,” said council member Scott Wardle. “We’ve come a long way in a year. It may not be everything you [Erda] wanted or everything we wanted, but it is a good template that we can build off of. Erda City Council has had a tough job governing. I thank you for what you have done.”

In 2022, the Erda City Council adopted the city’s code, general plan, land use map, and land use ordinance.

After all this, Erda City’s future is still under the cloud of a lawsuit.

In November 2022, 3rd District Court Judge Teresa Welch denied a motion from attorneys for Erda City and the lieutenant governor to dismiss a lawsuit that asks that the incorporation of Erda be declared invalid because of deficiencies in the incorporation process.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys for John Bleazard, Mark Bleazard and Six Mile Ranch Corporation. Six Mile Ranch and the Bleazards, who are both minority shareholders of Six Mile Ranch, contend that sponsors of the incorporation of Erda made material misrepresentations about Six Mile’s consent to the feasibility study and incorporation petition. Without those misrepresentations, the feasibility study and the petition for the incorporation would have failed, according to the complaint. The complainants also assert that City of Erda’s paperwork for incorporation with the Lieutenant Governor’s Office was not submitted within the statutory timeline.