image Lake Point voters approved incorporation in 2021 and elected their first city council in 2022.

December 28, 2022
Top News 2022: #8 Lake Point city council up and running

Officially it’s Lake Point, not Lake Point City. That’s the legal name of Tooele County’s newest city-to-be.

The Lake Point City Council-elect held their first meeting on the last day of November in 2022.

Lake Point voters approved incorporation in November 2021. The first city council was elected in November 2022.

At their first meeting, Jonathan Garrard was elected as council chairman. Ryan Zumwalt was elected as the council vice chairman.

During the meeting, the City Council approved their meeting procedures, a resolution authorizing the council chairman to prepare and file a notice of impending boundary action and a copy of an approved final local entity plat as required by state law to complete the incorporation of the city.

The Council also approved a resolution authorizing the council chairman to request that Tooele County continue to provide solid waste/garbage disposal, police, dispatch, and other emergency services, fire protection, snow removal, and other necessary public services including fire to the residents and property of Lake Point City for at least 90 days.

During subsequent meetings, the council adopted, with minor revisions, state Land Use regulations, state construction and fire codes, and the state criminal code.

The council also adopted a moratorium on land use applications and new buildings, with a few exceptions, while the city works on adopting their own general plan and land use ordinances.

 

