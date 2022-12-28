Top News 2022: #9 Twenty Wells springs up in Grantsville

2022 saw the arrival of a new elementary school in Grantsville — “Twenty Wells” with a mascot of the green and black tigers.

Twenty Wells Elementary School, located at the intersection of Worthington and Nygreen Streets in Grantsville, opened its doors on Sept. 6 after over two years of planning.

The idea for the school came about in June, 2020 after the Tooele County School District purchased the property where the future school would be located, according to a Transcript Bulletin article.

The school was one of three schools to be built from the 2020 school bond approved by taxpayers in 2020, including Deseret Peak High School and a new junior high school to be built on Bates Canyon Road named Stansbury Junior High School.

The Tooele County School District Board of Education approved the name, mascot, and colors for the new school during the board’s work meeting on Feb. 23, 2021.

The school district collected suggested names from the public through an online survey. Name suggestions for the school came back featuring famous Grantsville natives including Hilda Ericksen, Robert ‘Cowboy Bob’ Lawrence, and Clark Imlay.

Other suggested names included geographical features and historical names including Twenty Wells, South Mountain, Mack Canyon, Lakeview, Lincoln, and Deseret Peak, according to a Transcript article.

Board member Scott Bryan said that the practice recently has been to name a new school after an historical or geographical feature in the area.

That practice helps people from outside the area to have an idea of the location of the school from the name. Naming schools after people — Sterling Harris Elementary, Anna Smith Elementary, and Clarke N. Johnsen Junior High — has been the exception, he said.

During the discussion while trying to narrow down the list of prospective names, it became apparent that Twenty Wells was a common preferred name for the school among board members.

The board approved the name Twenty Wells.

After a short discussion, “Tigers” was approved as the mascot. Blue and green were approved as the school’s colors.

On May 4, 2021, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the future location of the elementary.

The Tooele County School Board selected Bud Mahas Construction out of Salt Lake City as the contractor for the school. Their bid came out to $17.9 million, with a project budget of $20 million, including furniture, fixtures, equipment, utility fees, and architectural fees, which weren’t included in the bid for construction.

The school was expected to be opened in August, 2022 in time for school to start, but because of supply chain and other COVID-19 related delays, the school’s opening date was delayed.

Second through sixth-grade students were temporarily housed at Willow Elementary from the time summer vacation ended on Aug. 24 to the opening of the school on Sept. 6.

According to a history of Twenty Wells, the name is associated with an area on the south end of present-day Grantsville. Overland parties in the 1800’s found relief at the location.

The place got its name from a series of holes in the ground that were filled by water from underground springs, according to overland emigrant and early historian Jesse Quinn Thornton.

Reportedly, there were 20 of these holes. They were around six to nine inches in diameter and they were up to 70 feet deep. They refilled themselves with fresh cold water, but did not overflow.