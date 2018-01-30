Total eclipse of the moon set for Wednesday morning

Tooele County residents got to see a partial solar eclipse back in August and now they can watch a total eclipse of the moon on Wednesday morning if clouds don’t block the view.

NASA Solar System Ambassador Patrick Wiggins of Stansbury Park, said eclipses of the moon occur when the Sun, Earth and moon form a straight line behind and in the shadow of the Earth.

“For Utahns, the moon will start to slide into the Earth’s shadow at 4:48 a.m. when it’s about one-third of the way up the western sky,” Wiggins said. “Totality will begin when the moon is totally enveloped in the Earth’s shadow about 5:51 a.m. Mid totality, when the moon is darkest follows about 6:31 a.m. by which time the moon will be setting or may have already set for Utahns with high western horizons.”

He said those wanting to see the red, yellow or copper color the moon sometimes turns during totality should try to get away from urban light pollution.

“Unlike eclipses of the sun, which require special safety precautions, eclipses of the moon are perfectly safe to observe with the naked eye,” Wiggins said.

According to a chart provided by Wiggins, there will be total lunar eclipses on Jan. 21, 2019, May 16, 2021 and a partial lunar eclipse on Nov. 19, 2021.

Joe Bauman, vice president of the Salt Lake Astronomical Society, said January’s second full moon will occur on Wednesday.

“The phenomenon is nicknamed a ‘Blue Moon.’ It is also a supermoon, the name given when it is near its closest approach to Earth. A supermoon is usually noticeably larger than the moon is at other times,” Bauman said.

“The term blue moon was made up to designate the rare time when a month has two full moons — it means the second one that month,” he added.