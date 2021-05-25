Total eclipse of the moon to happen tomorrow

It’s time for another total eclipse of the moon, according to NASA’s Solar System ambassador and Stansbury resident Patrick Wiggins.

The eclipse will occur on Wednesday, May 26, according to Wiggins.

“Night owls and early risers in Utah will be treated to the first total eclipse of the Moon visible in Utah since January of 2019.,” Wiggins said.

The eclipse will start with a visible partial eclipse at 3:44 a.m. with the total eclipse starting at 5:11 a.m. Maximum eclipse will be reached at 5:18 a.m.. The total eclipse will end at 5:26 a.m.

The best viewing of the eclipse will be from locations with a very low southwestern horizon and away from the glare of urban light pollution. Most everyone in Utah will be able to see at least parts of the eclipse, Wiggins said.

The next total eclipse of the moon visible from Utah will happen in May 2022 while the next eclipse of the sun visible from Utah will be in October 2023.

“Unlike eclipses of the sun that require special viewing equipment, eclipses of the moon require nothing more than a desire to look — and clear skies,” said Wiggins.