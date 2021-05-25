Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image A lunar eclipse will be visible from Tooele County early in the morning on May 26.

May 25, 2021
Total eclipse of the moon to happen tomorrow

It’s time for another total eclipse of the moon, according to NASA’s Solar System ambassador and Stansbury resident Patrick Wiggins.

The eclipse will occur on Wednesday, May 26, according to Wiggins.

“Night owls and early risers in Utah will be treated to the first total eclipse of the Moon visible in Utah since January of 2019.,” Wiggins said.

The eclipse will start with a visible partial eclipse at 3:44 a.m. with the total eclipse starting at 5:11 a.m. Maximum eclipse will be reached at 5:18 a.m.. The total eclipse will end at 5:26 a.m.

The best viewing of the eclipse will be from locations with a very low southwestern horizon and away from the glare of urban light pollution. Most everyone in Utah will be able to see at least parts of the eclipse, Wiggins said.

The next total eclipse of the moon visible from Utah will happen in May 2022 while the next eclipse of the sun visible from Utah will be in October 2023.

“Unlike eclipses of the sun that require special viewing equipment, eclipses of the moon require nothing more than a desire to look — and clear skies,” said Wiggins.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top