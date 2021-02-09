Tourism board membership out of compliance with state law

Board members must live in the county, says state code ♦

The membership of Tooele County’s Tourism Advisory Board does not meet state code, according to County Council member Tye Hoffmann.

During the boards and committees portion of the County Council’s Feb. 2 meeting, Chairman Tom Tripp asked Hoffmann to explain the concerns discovered with the Tourism Advisory Board’s membership.

“Working with Colin (Deputy County Attorney Colin Winchester) we found a few places where the Tourism Advisory Board is not compliant with state regulations,” Hoffmann said. “We tried to find loopholes to work around it but we can’t.”

Winchester came forward and explained that the state requires that the Tourism Advisory Board have at least five members.

He also said state code says the members must be residents of the county, their terms are to be staggered and a majority are to be composed of employees of entities in the county that collect the tourism taxes, such as hotels and restaurants. The balance of the board members are to be residents of the county that are employees of recreational facilities, convention facilities, museums, cultural attractions, or other tourism related businesses.

County code states that the term of tourism advisory board members is to be four years, and it is county policy that no member of a county board serves more than two consecutive terms, according to Tripp.

Looking at the Tourism Advisory Board’s current membership there are seven members whose terms all expire at the same time and two of those members do not live in the county and are thereby ineligible to serve on the board by state law, according to Winchester.

Carrie Cushman, Tourism Advisory Board chairperson, expressed concern that while two members of the board that do not live in the county, their businesses collect and generate a lot of tourism tax revenue.

Cushman said it sounded like “taxation without representation” to exclude people from outside the county that have businesses in the county that are tourism tax and business generators.

Hoffman said there is no problem with the businesses being represented on the board, they just need to nominate an employee that lives in the county.

“I don’t like it,” said Hoffmann. “The people on the board are good people … but we have to be in compliance with state code.”

Cushman said she hopes the Council will look at the other County boards as well. Many of them are not compliant with county codes about terms and term limits and some don’t even have bylaws describing terms, she said.

“I just want to make sure the tourism board is treated fairly,” Cushman said.

Tripp assured Cushman that the tourism board was not the first board to be looked at and other boards will be reviewed.

State code requires that county’s that collect tourism restaurant and motel taxes must operate a Tourism Advisory Board of at least five members. The board’s responsibility, according to state code, is to “advise the county legislative body on the best use of revenues collected from the tax … by providing the legislative body with a priority listing for proposed expenditures based on projected available tax revenues supplied to the board by the county legislative body on an annual basis.”