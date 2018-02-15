Town of Stockton looks to appoint councilman

Any Stockton resident interested in serving on the Town Council still has time to apply to fill a vacancy.

The opening was created after former Town Councilman Thomas Karjola was appointed to the mayor’s seat on Feb. 1. The Town Council will hold a special meeting on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. to appoint a replacement to Karjola’s seat.

All candidates for the council seat must be registered voters in the Town of Stockton and submit a statement of interest by 11 a.m. on Feb. 21. Applications can be submitted to Stockton Town Clerk Diana Marks at the Town Hall at 18 North Johnson St.

In addition to the statement of interest, applicants can also submit other information with their application, such as qualifications, education or experience.

As they did with Karjola and the other applicants for mayor, the Town Council will interview applicants during the Feb. 22 special meeting. The interviews will be conducted in an open meeting the public can attend.

Karjola replaced former Stockton Mayor Mark Whitney, who resigned on Jan. 31, citing health concerns and the need for more time with family. Karjola, Joe Johnston and Dave Nutzman applied for the vacant mayor’s seat.

There will be a municipal election for the mayor’s seat in 2019, with the full, four-year term up for grabs. In the interim, Karjola will serve as mayor.

Karjola was elected to the Town Council in the 2015 election and his appointed replacement will serve the remainder of his four-year term.