Grantsville High School cheerleaders ride on a float down Grantsville’s Main Street to get the town excited for their homecoming football game on Friday.
Mr. GHS along with his attendants were also chosen to represent the schools homecoming. The royalty along with many other supporters traveled down Main Street to celebrate the high school and bring spirit to the big game that evening.
Grantsville High School selected their royalty for their homecoming week: Queen Nikki Dong
