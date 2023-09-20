Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Grantsville High School cheerleaders ride on a float down Grantsville’s Main Street to get the town excited for their homecoming football game on Friday.
  • Mr. GHS along with his attendants were also chosen to represent the schools homecoming. The royalty along with many other supporters traveled down Main Street to celebrate the high school and bring spirit to the big game that evening.
  • Grantsville High School selected their royalty for their homecoming week: Queen Nikki Dong
  • 1st attendant Sabrina Flanary
  • 2nd attendant Maddy Rainer
  • Miss Congeniality Carissa Luna-Trujillo

September 20, 2023
Town Spirit

Grantsville celebrated their high school homecoming kicking off the evening with a parade down Main Street 

