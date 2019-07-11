Tradition and fun on tap for Erda Days this weekend

Erda will hold its annual celebration this weekend, highlighting what makes the Tooele County community special.

The festivities kick off on Friday, with an $8 a plate dinner at the Erda Ballpark beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will be a variety show following dinner, as well as a silent auction and raffle.

The events get off to an early start the following morning, with a 5K run and 1K kids run. The free race kicks off from the Beazer Home at 4336 Lidell Lane at 6:30 a.m.

The annual parade begins at 10 a.m. on Liddell Lane, and continues to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church on Erda Way. Judging begins at 9:30 a.m. for the parade, which is open to the public.

The Erda Ballpark will be the site of a number of activities, which kick off at 12:30 p.m. with a $1 entrance fee. There will be games, a jumbo slide, dunking machine and climbing wall available to attendees.

There will also be food available from Erda Burgers, as well as drinks, treats and brownies. Erda T-shirts will also be available for sale during the annual summer celebration.

Kickball teams will compete at 1 p.m. and can register with Shelley North at 801-455-7488. Bingo will be held from 2-4 p.m., with a raffle beginning at 4 p.m.