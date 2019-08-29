Trail gates in Ophir Canyon remain locked

County commission will pursue out of court agreement first ♦

Gates blocking Chandler Road in Ophir Canyon and a trail accessed from the Jacob City Loop trail remained locked yesterday despite posted letters demanding that the locks on the gates be removed.

The letters, prepared by a hired attorney working for Tooele County, informed the property owners that the roads blocked by their gates have “been dedicated as a public road by virtue of public use under Utah Code Section 72-5-104.”

The letter demanded that the locks preventing public access to the roads be removed by 5 p.m. on Wednesday with the warning: “If you continue to restrict access to this public road, we have been authorized to take further additional steps to restore the public’s access.”

According to the family that one of the letters was addressed to, their family neither owns the property in question nor did they erect a gate anywhere in Ophir Canyon. (see related story)

The Jacob Loop Trail itself remains open, but a representative of the property owner of the gate blocking a trail that departs from the Jacob City Loop Trail said the property owner has no intention of removing the lock on the gate.

“That road is not a public access road,” the representative said. “It is part of the Bald Mountain Loop Road that was vacated as part of the 2009 agreement with Tooele County.”

Meanwhile, the county has no immediate plans to cut locks off or force gates open, according to Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp.

“We have reached out to the property owners and will sit down with them and see if we can work something out without heading to court,” he said. “We already have a conference set up with one of the property owners.”

The County Commission is united in the resolve to get the public access to the roads they have always had access to, according to Tripp.

“There should be absolutely no doubt that we want those gates open,” he said.

If the county can not reach an agreement with the property owners, then the county will pursue legal action, according to Tripp.

“We will go to court with our evidence that these are public roads and ask for an order requiring the gates to be opened,” said Commissioner Kendall Thomas. “We want to do this right and have the court behind us when we open those gates.”

Thomas asked for the public to be patient and not try to remove the locks or to forcibly open the gates while the commissioners work on opening the gates.